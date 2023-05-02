Lewis congregation lodge plans for new church building in Steinish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis congregation lodge plans for new church building in Steinish

The premises have been designed to accommodate around 280 people.

By Michelle Henderson
High Free Church Stornoway have lodged plans to construct a new church hall, north of Lewis and Harris Auction Mart. Image: Google Street View.
High Free Church Stornoway have lodged plans to construct a new church hall, north of Lewis and Harris Auction Mart. Image: Google Street View.

An island congregation could soon have a permanent place of worship thanks to a local landowner.

High Free Church Stornoway has unveiled plans to construct a church building in the village of Steinish.

The church was established as a congregation of the Free Church of Scotland in 2014.

For almost a decade, the group has been making use of community buildings such as Sandwick Community Hall, the Free Church Seminary and the Failte Centre in Bayhead while they searched for permanent accommodation.

Now High Free Church Stornoway has been given a piece of land – paving the way for the group to build a base of their own.

Local landowner Iain Scott donated the land. However in February it was sold to Mark Macdonald, who agreed to uphold Mr Scott’s wishes to transfer it to the church.

Plans have now been lodged with Western Isles Council to build a multi-purpose building on croft land north of the Lewis and Harris Auction Mart.

If approved, ground works on the Simons Road project could begin as early as September, taking around 12 months to complete.

Supporting the needs of the congregation

Reverend Hugh Ferrier hopes the building will also be used by the wider Steinish community.

He said: “As a minister, I have felt my ministry has been quite limited because of a lack of facilities. Our elders and the congregation have felt the same.

“We are having to ask other people if we can make use of their buildings for things as basic as a wedding or a funeral and we are having to pay rent on buildings, which is a cost to the congregation.

“There is also that feeling of uncertainty when you don’t have a permanent location. If you have a permanent building, there is a feeling that you are here for the long haul rather than a temporary congregation.

“In Steinish, we don’t want to be a congregation that hides away on a Sunday. We want our building to be used by people and be a benefit to other people as well.”

High Free Church Evangelical Outreach ServicesThis Sunday with Rev Iain MacLeay – see poster for more details

Posted by High Free Church Stornoway on Monday, 1 May 2023

The congregation wants to build a single-storey building, complete with a vaulted sanctuary and annexe, a Gaelic room, two classrooms, a creche and a vestry, as well as kitchen and bathroom facilities.

The building will accommodate around 252 people within the sanctuary area with room for an additional 30 individuals in the Gaelic room.

A church car park will also be created on the grounds, providing spaces for 94 cars and three disabled spaces.

It is the congregation’s intention to make these parking facilities available for community use, including on sale days at the local Auction Mart.

‘We don’t want to be creating walls, barriers and divisions’

Rev Ferrier says the community’s response to the plans has been mixed so far.

He said: “I’m aware that there are some who are extremely excited about it, but I have also been made aware of others who are less than enthusiastic.

“My hope is, should the building go up, in due course, they may feel able to make use of the building.

“We don’t want to be creating walls, barriers and divisions between the church and the village. It’s a building we hope will serve the congregation but will also be a building that we hope will serve the community of Steinish.”

