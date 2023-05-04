Buses could return to Castlegate as a ‘gateway to Aberdeen beach’ once more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buses could return to Castlegate as a ‘gateway to Aberdeen beach’ once more

Plans to open a through-route for buses connecting Union Street with Justice Street could be included in plans for a multi-million-pound rejig of the Beach Boulevard roundabout.

By Alastair Gossip
There's the old saying about waiting so long for a bus that two come along at once. In Aberdeen, it should be 'if you discuss the Castlegate for long enough, someone will mention bringing buses back'.
Buses could return to Castlegate as a through route to Aberdeen beach as part of the £150m city masterplan revamp. Image: DC Thomson

Buses could return to the Castlegate, with “violent agreement” that it should become the gateway to Aberdeen beach once again.

The historic market square was pedestrianised in the early 1990s.

But city planners have now been told to look at ways of opening it to public transport traveling from Union Street towards the beach.

Enthusiastic councillors “violently agreed” that officials should begin talks with bus firms about the appetite for a return ticket to the Castlegate.

The move to regenerate the seafront came just hours after business struggles there were highlighted.

On Thursday afternoon, the Frankie and Benny’s restaurant confirmed it would shut this month – following the closure of its neigbouring Bella Italia and Chiquito restaurants.

Castlegate could be Aberdeen’s gateway to the beach

The fresh Castlegate proposals marks a change of heart from the SNP and Liberal Democrats running the local authority.

They previously outlined their vision for the square to be a “gateway” to the beach.

But their proposed road forward, agreed after the 2022 local elections, only explicitly included improved connections for cyclists and pedestrians.

Castlegate was part of busy bus routes when traffic could still drive right through the area in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.
Castlegate was part of busy bus routes when traffic could still drive right through the area in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.
Here is a similar view from city centre masterplan concept designs released last August - before a return of buses to the Castlegate was mooted. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Here is a similar view from city centre masterplan concept designs released last August – before a return of buses to the Castlegate was mooted. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “This absolutely not reopening the Castlegate as a four-sided, rectangular roundabout as those of a certain age might remember, and not a transport hub, but as a through route so buses can travel down Union Street to the Castlegate, down Justice Street, onto the Boulevard and onto the beach area.

“We believe this is an important next step in taking forward the beach masterplan and the various projects within it. There is a long way still to go.”

Better routes between the seafront and the city centre is one of the main desires behind the £150 million refresh of the council’s masterplan.

Plans for the Castlegate in Aberdeen released as part of the masterplan consultation. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Plans for the Castlegate in Aberdeen released as part of the masterplan consultation. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The Castlegate has been viewed as key to that most basic aim, while planners have previously envisaged the area as an outdoor space for markets, cafe culture, socialising and whale-tail-shaped slides.

The cobbled area was made home to Aberdeen’s Tinseltown big letters earlier this week – to mixed public reaction.

Wait long enough and two buses will come at once… Speak about the Castlegate long enough and someone will bring up the return of buses

Buses being allowed make use of the Castlegate is not a new idea.

It was only September 2021 that then-masterplan lead councillor Marie Boulton mooted using the space around the Mercat Cross as a terminus as it was in the past.

The idea appears to have been taken little further by planners – until now.

The front page of the Evening Express in September 2021, when there were last calls for buses to return to the Castlegate in Aberdeen.
The front page of the Evening Express in September 2021, when there were last calls for buses to return to the Castlegate in Aberdeen.

Conservative councillors last week raised the prospect of the Castlegate as a transport hub. But the ruling administration said bus firms had no interest in that.

Now, the through route from the Granite Mile, over the Castlegate and down Justice Street towards the beach will be included a wider redesign of the roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard.

A near £12.3 million redesign of the junction is also part of the work, though Mr Yuill has pressed for more modest work without a full replacement of the roundabout, stating “every penny counts”.

‘Violent agreement’ over bus return to Castlegate in Aberdeen

While the Conservatives and Labour – who claimed the administration needed more “courage” in its city regeneration planning – put forward their own plans at the adjourned meeting on Thursday, there was widespread agreement on the Castlegate.

Tory councillor Duncan Massey said: “A reopened Castlegate enables a straight line between Union Street and the beach, faster bus times and better transport connections.

“Including this in the connectivity project makes sense because everything can be considered at the same time.

“I’m delighted to hear the use of ‘gateway to the beach’. I certainly have fond memories of getting a bus from the Castlegate down to the beach and I’m sure many others have.

“So the Castlegate really was the gateway to the beach and I think it should be the gateway to the beach again.

“I think we all violently agree with each other.”

The future of Aberdeen

[[title]]

[[text]]

