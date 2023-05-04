Buses could return to Castlegate as a ‘gateway to Aberdeen beach’ once more

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buses could return to the Castlegate, with “violent agreement” that it should become the gateway to Aberdeen beach once again.

The historic market square was pedestrianised in the early 1990s.

But city planners have now been told to look at ways of opening it to public transport traveling from Union Street towards the beach.

Enthusiastic councillors “violently agreed” that officials should begin talks with bus firms about the appetite for a return ticket to the Castlegate.

The move to regenerate the seafront came just hours after business struggles there were highlighted.

On Thursday afternoon, the Frankie and Benny’s restaurant confirmed it would shut this month – following the closure of its neigbouring Bella Italia and Chiquito restaurants.

Castlegate could be Aberdeen’s gateway to the beach

The fresh Castlegate proposals marks a change of heart from the SNP and Liberal Democrats running the local authority.

They previously outlined their vision for the square to be a “gateway” to the beach.

But their proposed road forward, agreed after the 2022 local elections, only explicitly included improved connections for cyclists and pedestrians.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “This absolutely not reopening the Castlegate as a four-sided, rectangular roundabout as those of a certain age might remember, and not a transport hub, but as a through route so buses can travel down Union Street to the Castlegate, down Justice Street, onto the Boulevard and onto the beach area.

“We believe this is an important next step in taking forward the beach masterplan and the various projects within it. There is a long way still to go.”

Better routes between the seafront and the city centre is one of the main desires behind the £150 million refresh of the council’s masterplan.

The Castlegate has been viewed as key to that most basic aim, while planners have previously envisaged the area as an outdoor space for markets, cafe culture, socialising and whale-tail-shaped slides.

The cobbled area was made home to Aberdeen’s Tinseltown big letters earlier this week – to mixed public reaction.

Wait long enough and two buses will come at once… Speak about the Castlegate long enough and someone will bring up the return of buses

Buses being allowed make use of the Castlegate is not a new idea.

It was only September 2021 that then-masterplan lead councillor Marie Boulton mooted using the space around the Mercat Cross as a terminus as it was in the past.

The idea appears to have been taken little further by planners – until now.

Conservative councillors last week raised the prospect of the Castlegate as a transport hub. But the ruling administration said bus firms had no interest in that.

Now, the through route from the Granite Mile, over the Castlegate and down Justice Street towards the beach will be included a wider redesign of the roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard.

A near £12.3 million redesign of the junction is also part of the work, though Mr Yuill has pressed for more modest work without a full replacement of the roundabout, stating “every penny counts”.

‘Violent agreement’ over bus return to Castlegate in Aberdeen

While the Conservatives and Labour – who claimed the administration needed more “courage” in its city regeneration planning – put forward their own plans at the adjourned meeting on Thursday, there was widespread agreement on the Castlegate.

Tory councillor Duncan Massey said: “A reopened Castlegate enables a straight line between Union Street and the beach, faster bus times and better transport connections.

“Including this in the connectivity project makes sense because everything can be considered at the same time.

“I’m delighted to hear the use of ‘gateway to the beach’. I certainly have fond memories of getting a bus from the Castlegate down to the beach and I’m sure many others have.

“So the Castlegate really was the gateway to the beach and I think it should be the gateway to the beach again.

“I think we all violently agree with each other.”