NHS Grampian hospitals to serve up special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee menu for 2,000 patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

NHS Grampian hospitals to serve up special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee menu for 2,000 patients

While street parties, gatherings and events will take place up and down the country this weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, there are some who limited to getting involved.
By Julia Bryce
June 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce

While street parties, gatherings and events will take place up and down the country this weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there are some who limited to getting involved.

For those who are in hospital, celebrations of this kind will be more likely to be few and far between.

However, staff at NHS Grampian have devised a royal themed menu to help put smiles on patients’ faces.

Some of the staff at Dr Gray’s Hospital prepping.

Serving up around 2,000 patients across a multitude of hospitals including Dr Gray’s in Elgin and Cornhill and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) in Aberdeen, patient catering manager for NHS Grampian, Ruaraidh Mackinnon, and his team will serve up a special menu on Sunday June 5.

Responsible for around 340 staff across the business, Ruaraidh says it will take roughly up to 130 members of the catering team to ensure everyone is fed on the day.

This isn’t the first time NHS Grampian has put on themed menus. They celebrated the last Jubilee and William and Kate’s wedding.

The day-to-day operation of the kitchen must continue despite preparing for the special menu.

But the logistics and operation around these menus just to see them come to fruition is extensive, so planning is necessary.

“They usually go down quite well. Some of the wards will have little celebrations going on, so the menu adds something different. It is really for the patients, especially the longer term ones. It is also nice for our staff as it is something different.”

The team. From left: Lisa McDonald, David Robertson, Jennie Chadwick, Tom Rayner, Ruaraidh MacKinnon (patient catering manager) Carol-Ann Jamieson, Irene Cantlie, Mitchell Campbell, Mark Stitt and Lizzie Whyte.

Devising the NHS Grampian Jubilee menu

Although the menu was Ruaraidh’s initial idea, it has been a team effort in pulling it together with catering managers and team leaders involved.

The menu has to work across the whole of Grampian and with three different production kitchens, all of which have their own methods of cooking, the dishes have to be adaptable and work everywhere.

The full menu.

Planning for the event started in February and instead of ordering one big cake, which the hospital would usually do but cannot due to Covid, he has organised for individual gluten-free cupcakes to be delivered from a company on Loch Ness.

The cakes were ordered in March due to the size of the order and will boast the emblem of the celebrations printed on a chocolate disk on the top.

The lunch menu.

On the menu patients will get to enjoy a range of choices, with some royal stand-outs including chicken Balmoral, smoked haddock and salmon melting in the middle fishcakes, mashed tatties pipes into crowns and baked in the oven, and strawberries and cream.

He added: “We tried to pick in season Scottish produce. For the last two years we’ve had a lot of issues getting products because of Brexit and Covid, then the war in Ukraine has also affected the food markets.

“We left it to the last minute before announcing the menu to ensure we could get all of the ingredients.”

Each patient will receive a gluten-free cupcake.

The price of the menu

NHS Grampian works on a budget of cost per day per patient and every penny is considered when pulling together menus.

On average, according to Ruaraidh the last quarter of the financial year saw each day at around £4.50 per patient. This Jubilee special occasion menu is 95p more expensive than usual.

A staff member getting the mashed potatoes prepped.

Dr Gray’s Hospital food preparation is slightly ahead of ARI and Cornhill due to it providing meals for numerous community hospitals, but anyone in a NHS Grampian hospital this Sunday will receive the menu.

The Elgin location also operates a cook/chill kitchen which means food is prepped in advance, chilled down and then held for serving. This is due to it serving a multitude of community hospitals. ARI and Cornhill teams will prep the meal on the day.

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal