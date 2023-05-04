Braemar MRT rescue mountain biker who needed assistance to get to ambulance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mountain biker was rescued by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) this afternoon.

The cyclist was at the Tarland Trails when the injury happened.

Braemar MRT were called to assist the biker into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.

A spokeswoman for Braemar MRT wrote on social media: “Called today to an injured mountain biker at Tarland Trails.

“Got them packaged and stretchered down to an ambulance.

She added: “Many thanks to all who assisted and wishing the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Twitter user @ChrisHobster congratulated the team. He said: “Well done – another excellent example of teamwork.”