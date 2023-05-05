Appeal launched to help trace teenager reported missing from Westhill

An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager reported missing from Aberdeenshire.

Joshua Doane was last seen in the Westhill area at about 7.30pm on Thursday.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins tall with short dark hair.

He was wearing a tracksuit and a puffer style jacket when last seen.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help trace him.

Anyone who may have seen Joshua since yesterday evening is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4151 of May 4.