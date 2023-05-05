Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Appeal launched to help trace teenager reported missing from Westhill Joshua Doane, 15, was last seen in the Aberdeenshire town at about 7.30pm on Thursday. By Ellie Milne May 5 2023, 5.18pm Share Appeal launched to help trace teenager reported missing from Westhill Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5696911/appeal-launched-to-help-trace-teenager-reported-missing-from-westhill/ Copy Link 0 comment Joshua Doane has been reported missing from Westhill, Aberdeenshire. Image: Police Scotland. An appeal has been launched to help trace a teenager reported missing from Aberdeenshire. Joshua Doane was last seen in the Westhill area at about 7.30pm on Thursday. The 15-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins tall with short dark hair. He was wearing a tracksuit and a puffer style jacket when last seen. Police are now appealing to the public for information to help trace him. Anyone who may have seen Joshua since yesterday evening is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4151 of May 4.
