Search launched for hillwalker missing near Blair Atholl

Police have launched a search for a man who failed to return home from a climbing trip near Blair Atholl.

Hillwalker John Gardiner, 32, from Aberdeenshire, was last seen in the mountains to the north-east of Blair Atholl at around 7.30pm on Saturday, having climbed Carn Nan Gabhar.

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins with curly, dark hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing red jogging bottoms, red trainers, a black and grey Superdry puffer jacket, a grey and orange rain jacket, a green beanie hat and green gloves.

He also has a second grey pair of jogging bottoms with him.

In a post shared online, his family said Mr Gardiner had gone up Ben Vrackie with two more experienced climbers but became separated from them shortly after they reached the top.

‘Tell him we’re all close by and looking for him’

They revealed his phone is not responding and urged anyone out walking today to keep their eyes out.

The post adds: “If you are doing this walk today, please look out for him and tell him that his Mum, sisters and friends are all close by and looking for him.”

Sergeant James Longden said: “John did not return as planned from a walk and extensive search activity is now ongoing to locate him.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen John or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would ask those living in the Blair Atholl area to check sheds and outbuildings as John may have sought shelter.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2863 of May 6.