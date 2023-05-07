Jane Craigie: Explaining what farmers do is more important than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jane Craigie: Explaining what farmers do is more important than ever

The latest column from Jane Craigie

By Jane Craigie
Jean and Roger Glennie, from Hill of Ardo in Aberdeenshire, decided to take part in an open day for the first time in 2021.
Jean and Roger Glennie, from Hill of Ardo in Aberdeenshire, decided to take part in an open day for the first time in 2021.

Ten years ago, I would have said that advocating for farming was important for the industry’s ‘licence’ to operate; now, as farmers seek more fairness in supply chain negotiations and a louder voice in shaping future policy, I think it’s fundamental for the industry’s future. Fostering deeper understanding about what farmers do, and the challenges that they face, builds respect, fairness and understanding.

I hold the greatest of respect for farmers who open their farms to the public, and the organisations – the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET), LEAF and the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI), to name just a few – who fundraise and coordinate a whole host of educational and advocacy initiatives.

Since it first started in 2006, LEAF Open Farm Sunday (LOFS), has coordinated farming’s annual open day; to date, over 2,000 farmers have welcomed almost three million visitors. Last year, 52% of them were from urban areas; and one in five said they had never been on a farm before.

Evidence of my views were highlighted by LEAF. Ninety-six percent of people who visited a LOFS event last year said that they felt more connected to farmers and what they do; 81% said they were doing things differently as a result, including half of them buying more British food, while 98% said they better understood what “sustainably produced” means and 72% what farmers are doing to combat climate change.

In Scotland, farms open right across the country from a small farm walk to a full open day, ranging from 50 people to several hundred.

Jean Glennie from Hill of Ardo in Aberdeenshire was inspired to take part for the first time in 2021 and has registered to host an event again this year. She said it’s about sharing her family’s passion for what they do and giving back to the local community. In their first year they had over 350 visitors who learnt about what it takes to grow and care for a Christmas tree

To help spread the workload, the event welcomed a range of organisations to share their own stories, plus a vintage tractor display, a run round the Christmas tree plan-tation and a scavenger hunt, tasking visitors with finding objects beginning with each letter of the alphabet. Jean said: “For any farmer out there thinking of getting involved, but sitting on the fence, don’t have any doubts – just do it!”

Cambridgeshire arable farmer, Hannah Darby, said that Open Farm Sunday has helped her with staff recruitment. A chance encounter at an event in 2017 resulted in her finding a 16-year-old student who now works as an integral part of her team, having completed an apprenticeship at Shuttleworth College.

LEAF’s research echoes Hannah’s experience. In 2022, almost half (49%) of visitors said that someone in their group was inspired to consider a career in farming after attending an Open Farm Sunday event. With 20% of visitors having never visited a farm before, and visitors spanning both rural and urban areas, the initiative is helping to raise awareness and attract new people to the industry, some of whom already have a small connection to farming but may not have considered it as a long-term career.

Many farmers that I have spoken to over the years don’t feel confident enough in their communication skills, or that there is enough of interest on their farms to share, but, having attended small and niche events, they can be the most absorbing and just as powerful as an event that welcomes hundreds of people, like one farmer, who just stood in a field, to talk about wheat and making bread.

As a communicator you won’t be surprised that I talk about the importance of better communicating farming, however, I don’t think it’s ever been as important as it is now, nor have consumers ever been so engaged with understanding why we farm, and why it matters.

Jane Craigie runs a marketing and communications business based in rural Aberdeenshire.

