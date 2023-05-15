Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Waitrose to stop grocery deliveries to Aberdeen next month Waitrose said journey times to Aberdeen are not sustainable from their Stirling branch. By Lottie Hood May 15 2023, 6.37pm Share Waitrose to stop grocery deliveries to Aberdeen next month Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5732239/waitrose-to-stop-grocery-deliveries-to-aberdeen-next-month/ Copy Link 0 comment Residents in Aberdeen will no longer be able to have their Waitrose groceries delivered to them at the end of June. Image: Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
