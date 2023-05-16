Plan to turn former Inverness care home into two houses refused by Highland Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to turn former Inverness care home into two houses refused by Highland Council

The application from Manda Construction was called a "significant overdevelopment".

By Stuart Findlay
The Fairfield Nursing home closed in 2018. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Fairfield Nursing home closed in 2018. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council has rejected a proposal to build two new homes on the site of a former care home in Inverness.

Manda Construction is hoping to transform the former Fairfield Nursing Home in the city’s Fairfield Road.

The Care Inspectorate served the home with an improvement notice in 2018. It closed shortly after.

Since then, several plans for the site have been working their way through the council’s planning system.

But the latest one, to build two three-bedroom semi-detached homes, has been rejected because it would have a detrimental effect on “community amenity”.

Controversy over new housing

An earlier application for the site provoked controversy in 2020.

Highland councillors ultimately rejected plans from Inverness Property Management to turn the empty care home into a 32-bedroom guest house or budget hotel.

Neighbours objected, citing concerns about road and pedestrian safety and a lack of sufficient parking.

A new application to change the use of the building to housing was approved in 2021.

And in October 2022, an application to partially demolition the building and put two houses in its place was also approved.

How the site currently looks. Image: Mabbett

But a question mark has been placed over those houses after the latest planning decision.

Planning consultants Mabbett are acting on behalf of Manda Construction.

In a statement about the application, the firm said: “The proposed three-bed semi-detached houses will be of a modest scale and character.

“They will sympathetically sit within the surrounding context.

“It would be ensured that the development is not detrimental to its surrounding environment.”

Plan for former care home a ‘significant overdevelopment’

However, the council’s area planning manager David Mudie did not agree with Mabbett’s assessment.

He said the plans represented a “significant level of overdevelopment”.

“It would therefore be significantly detrimental to individual and community residential amenity,” he said.

“It would not make a positive contribution to the architectural and visual quality of the street.”

Fairfield Nursing Home, pictured in 2018. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Planning permission for housing at the address is still in place. That makes it seem likely that an amended application will come forward.

However, Manda Construction could not be reached for comment.

The Care Inspectorate’s 2018 report of the former nursing home was damning.

Its hard-hitting notice raised concerns about failing to meet residents’ needs “in a way which respects their wishes and choices”.

A spokeswoman for the Care Inspectorate said at the time: “The care provided at this home is not good enough.”

