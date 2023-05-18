‘I knew I was going to win one day’: Peterhead dad wins dream car and £50,000 with BOTB competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I knew I was going to win one day’: Peterhead dad wins dream car and £50,000 with BOTB competition

Matthew Donaldson's premonition became a reality when he scooped a staggering £135,000 prize with Britain’s favourite online competition.

By Denny Andonova
Peterhead BOTB prize
Matthew Donaldson has already made plans about how to spend his cash prize. Image: BOTB.

Winning a brand new “beast of a car” along with thousands of pounds in just four minutes is probably something many wouldn’t even dream of.

But Peterhead dad Matthew Donaldson always had a feeling he would one day scoop a huge prize.

His premonition became a reality earlier this week when he won a staggering £135,000 prize with Britain’s favourite online competition, BOTB (Best of the Best plc).

The 33-year-old was the winner of the Dream Car Competition – bagging an £85,000 BMW M3 Touring, along with an extra £50,000 in the boot.

Peterhead dad ‘shocked’ to win BOTB prize

BOTB’s Christian Williams surprised Mr Donaldson with the news on a videocall, flipping the phone to show him the gleaming estate and the suitcase full of cash.

Mr Donaldson said: “I’d love to say I never thought this would happen to me but I had a premonition I would win and I told my wife it was going to happen sooner rather than later.

“Even though I knew it would be me one day it was still one hell of a shock to see Christian’s face at the other end. I was speechless.”

The father-of-one said his face was sore from smiling as he celebrated the news with his wife, Jenna.

Mr Donaldson, who is a general manager for Peterhead transport firm Central Taxis and Millbank Coaches, has even already come up with ideas on how to spend the cash.

“We had an amazing holiday to Disney last year so I think we fancy a return, especially my 10-year-old son, Leo. But I can’t wait to get my hands on the car,” he added.

“I’ve already added about £10,000 of extras to the one I want, including the tech and comfort packs, but while it’s being built to my specifications I’ll be driving my 440.”

Peterhead dad Matthew Donaldson and BOTB's Christian Williams on a video call.
Matthew Donaldson was shocked to get the call from Christian Williams. Image: BOTB.

‘It’s like Disney on wheels’

As well as the Dream Car prize, BOTB hands over a string of other prizes every week – from supercars and luxury holidays to suitcases full of cash and motorbikes.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £52m-worth of cars so far.

The M3 Touring has been hailed as an extraordinary high-performance vehicle, with 340hp, six cylinders and a superb propensity for long-distance travel.

“It’s an absolute beast,” said BOTB’s Christian. “Matthew and his family are going to have a huge amount of fun in this car. It’s like Disney on four wheels.”

