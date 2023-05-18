‘I knew I was going to win one day’: Peterhead dad wins dream car and £50,000 with BOTB competition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winning a brand new “beast of a car” along with thousands of pounds in just four minutes is probably something many wouldn’t even dream of.

But Peterhead dad Matthew Donaldson always had a feeling he would one day scoop a huge prize.

His premonition became a reality earlier this week when he won a staggering £135,000 prize with Britain’s favourite online competition, BOTB (Best of the Best plc).

The 33-year-old was the winner of the Dream Car Competition – bagging an £85,000 BMW M3 Touring, along with an extra £50,000 in the boot.

Peterhead dad ‘shocked’ to win BOTB prize

BOTB’s Christian Williams surprised Mr Donaldson with the news on a videocall, flipping the phone to show him the gleaming estate and the suitcase full of cash.

Mr Donaldson said: “I’d love to say I never thought this would happen to me but I had a premonition I would win and I told my wife it was going to happen sooner rather than later.

“Even though I knew it would be me one day it was still one hell of a shock to see Christian’s face at the other end. I was speechless.”

The father-of-one said his face was sore from smiling as he celebrated the news with his wife, Jenna.

Mr Donaldson, who is a general manager for Peterhead transport firm Central Taxis and Millbank Coaches, has even already come up with ideas on how to spend the cash.

“We had an amazing holiday to Disney last year so I think we fancy a return, especially my 10-year-old son, Leo. But I can’t wait to get my hands on the car,” he added.

“I’ve already added about £10,000 of extras to the one I want, including the tech and comfort packs, but while it’s being built to my specifications I’ll be driving my 440.”

‘It’s like Disney on wheels’

As well as the Dream Car prize, BOTB hands over a string of other prizes every week – from supercars and luxury holidays to suitcases full of cash and motorbikes.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £52m-worth of cars so far.

The M3 Touring has been hailed as an extraordinary high-performance vehicle, with 340hp, six cylinders and a superb propensity for long-distance travel.

“It’s an absolute beast,” said BOTB’s Christian. “Matthew and his family are going to have a huge amount of fun in this car. It’s like Disney on four wheels.”