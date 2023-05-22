Aberdeen man charged following £115,000 County Lines drugs recovery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man from Aberdeen has been charged after police seized £115,000 drugs in a cross-borders operation.

Officers carried out a series of seven search warrants at addresses in Aberdeen and the Wallasey area of Liverpool on Friday, May 19.

Quantities of heroin, cocaine and “crack” cocaine with a total estimated street value of over £115,000 were recovered as part of the County Lines crackdown.

Three men – including a 41-year-old based in Aberdeen – have been arrested and charged in connection with the recoveries. The other two men charged, aged 21 and 25, are from the Merseyside area.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Appeal for help from the public

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris, from the north-east division CID, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for their assistance in this investigation, which ran from March to May of this year.

“We remain committed to disrupting county lines activity and we will use all resources at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs, whilst working with partners to provide support to vulnerable people being targeted by these criminals.”

He added they rely on help from the public to target activities.

Anyone with concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs are encouraged to contact police on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.