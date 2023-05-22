Aberdeen man charged following £115,000 County Lines drugs recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man charged following £115,000 County Lines drugs recovery

Quantities of heroin, cocaine and "crack" cocaine with a total estimated street value over £115,000 were recovered from several addresses in Aberdeen and Merseyside.

By Lottie Hood
Police in high-vis jacket with his back to the camera walking towards a car.
Image: Shutterstock.

A man from Aberdeen has been charged after police seized £115,000 drugs in a cross-borders operation.

Officers carried out a series of seven search warrants at addresses in Aberdeen and the Wallasey area of Liverpool on Friday, May 19.

Quantities of heroin, cocaine and “crack” cocaine with a total estimated street value of over £115,000 were recovered as part of the County Lines crackdown.

Three men – including a 41-year-old based in Aberdeen – have been arrested and charged in connection with the recoveries. The other two men charged, aged 21 and 25, are from the Merseyside area.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Appeal for help from the public

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris, from the north-east division CID, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at Merseyside Police for their assistance in this investigation, which ran from March to May of this year.

“We remain committed to disrupting county lines activity and we will use all resources at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs, whilst working with partners to provide support to vulnerable people being targeted by these criminals.”

He added they rely on help from the public to target activities.

Anyone with concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs are encouraged to contact police on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

