Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Are there enough parking options near Pittodrie? Readers react after football fans hit with tickets

About 50 drivers were issued with £100 fines for parking on the grass near Aberdeen Beach on Wednesday night.

By Ellie Milne
A grassy area near Aberdeen Beach with a number of cars parked
The cars were parked on the grass off of Accommodation Road in Aberdeen. Image: Hugh MacLellan.

The local authority dishing out parking tickets to football fans has split the opinions of Aberdeen readers.

About 50 drivers were hit with £100 fines on Wednesday night for parking their cars on a grassy area near Pittodrie during the Dons game.

Yesterday, two of the drivers issued with tickets told The Press and Journal the signage in the area was not clear – and that many have parked there before without punishment.

Aberdeen City Council insists a parking ban has been in place on the grass – next to Accommodation Road – since 2018.

Football fans were issued with fines for parking on the grass next to Accommodation Road near Aberdeen Beach. Images: Hugh MacLellan.

While some say the council was taking advantage of the fans, others say they should never have left their vehicles there in the first place.

The mass distribution of tickets during the game, has also raised questions about the need for better parking options close to the current sporting venue and the possible new stadium.

Readers share their views

Comments on The Press and Journal and Evening Express website and social media accounts show that the issue has split opinion among drivers.

One reader described the council’s actions as “predatory” due to a lack of clear signage in the area and the time of day the traffic warden was working.

They wrote: “By the letter of the law, they are right to issue the tickets. However, that is a very dodgy area to be applying it as the situation is very unclear with multiple ‘booby’ traps, such as no signs at all, and faded road signs muddying the parking status.

“You’d have to dig to find out the parking status. If they really didn’t want people parking there, they ought to mark it properly and/or put signs up.

“Predatory – very predatory, and sums up the council’s contempt for the public – fleecing it at every opportunity.”

John Reid commented: “Over the years it’s been hit or miss whether you get a ticket or not.

“With the importance of the game and the size of the crowd it was only to be expected that they would be out with their pencils sharpened.”

Fines are ‘inconsistent’

Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Others agreed that the area is used by football fans regularly but fines are not always issued.

David Allison commented: “I noticed this after the Rangers game. Targeted ticketing if you ask me. I hope the tickets made up for the overtime that the wardens were paid.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Craig wrote: “On my 10 minute walk to Pittodrie from where I pay to park, I have noticed this season an increase in the number of vehicles parking in restricted streets around the stadium.

“Last night, many had fixed penalty notices but in previous matches no notices issued. Inconsistency.”

Is parking clearly banned?

However, others argued it should be clear to drivers that the “No motor vehicle parking on grass verge” signs at either end of the road clearly apply to the whole grass area.

Ian Whitelaw commented: “Use the park and ride. Take the bus or walk. Park further away and walk. Or park on Grass and take risk of getting parking ticket. Your choice.”

Caroline Cuthill wrote: “To be fair every single week seeing this along all the roads surrounding Pittodrie.

“Many people walk some length to the ground to park legally and plenty notices on streets around advising not to park during matchdays, AFC also offer First bus travel so plenty options to avoid this.”

Many of the comments highlighted that parking should be a priority when a new stadium is built in the future, adding that some people are unable to walk long distances.

Phil Bremner wrote: “They need to build a new stadium with excellent transportation.”

Ally King added: “Maybe a new stadium with better parking is the answer.”

