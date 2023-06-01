Ancient Argyll bridges – such as Kilninver and Pennyghael on Mull – to be replaced

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ancient bridges in Argyll are set to be replaced following a successful application to the Scottish Government.

Argyll and Bute Council is investing in the area’s bridge infrastructure after it secured £3.4million from the local bridge maintenance fund.

At a meeting of today’s economic development and infrastructure committee, members agreed to replace four bridges in Argyll and Bute, and to carry out strengthening works on a further five.

Kilninver Bridge to be replaced

The council will replace the following bridges: On Islay the Glenegedale Bridge, south of Oban the Kilninver Bridge, near Kilmelford the Oude bridge and to the south of Mull Pennyghael Bridge.

Kilninver Bridge has been hit by vehicles a number of times in recent years, and council officers had been studying the impact of it being regularly struck by vehicles and motorbikes.

Tourists who take the bus between Craignure and Fionnphort on Mull are often amazed at the motoring skills of coach drivers who navigate on the tight bend of the Pennyghael Bridge.

Spokesman for roads and infrastructure, Andrew Kain, said: “Argyll and Bute has a diverse and varied landscape and many of our key transport routes include bridges.

“This funding allocation will play a huge part in helping us to maintain these bridges and to keep Argyll and Bute moving.

Pennyghael Bridge will be replaced

“The programme will also bring benefits to our island communities, with two of the bridges that we are replacing situated on islands, thus helping to improve the islands transportation infrastructure.”

In addition, the council will carry out strengthening works on: the Archonnell Bridge, the Claonaig Bridge, Cothouse Bridge, the other Pennyghael Bridge on Mull and Lochgoilhead Bridge.

While it has not been included the Bridge over the Atlantic on the Isle of Seil was built hundreds of years ago. and has become something of a tourist attraction.

It withstands thousands of car journeys across it each day.