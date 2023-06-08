Two charged after £13,500 worth of crack cocaine seized in Aberdeen County Lines operation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged after being found with £13,500 worth of “crack” cocaine in Aberdeen.

The pair were arrested on Anderson Drive yesterday morning after their car was stopped by officers during a County Lines drug operation in the city.

Search warrants were later carried out at two properties in Gillespie Crescent and Nigg Kirk Road.

Officers recovered “crack” cocaine with an estimated street value of around £13,500, as well as over £1,000 in cash. The police are continuing to follow further positive lines of inquiry.

The pair were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Rob Graham said: “We remain committed to disrupting county lines activity and we will use all resources at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs, whilst working with partners to provide support to vulnerable people being targeted by these criminals.

“We rely on information from the public to help target our activities. If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, contact police on 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”