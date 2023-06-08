Two charged after £13,500 worth of crack cocaine seized in Aberdeen County Lines operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two charged after £13,500 worth of crack cocaine seized in Aberdeen County Lines operation

The police are continuing to follow further positive lines of inquiry. 

By Lauren Taylor
The pair were arrested after being stopped on Anderson Drive.
The pair were arrested after being stopped on Anderson Drive.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged after being found with £13,500 worth of “crack” cocaine in Aberdeen.

The pair were arrested on Anderson Drive yesterday morning after their car was stopped by officers during a County Lines drug operation in the city.

Search warrants were later carried out at two properties in Gillespie Crescent and Nigg Kirk Road.

Officers recovered “crack” cocaine with an estimated street value of around £13,500, as well as over £1,000 in cash. The police are continuing to follow further positive lines of inquiry.

The pair were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Rob Graham said: “We remain committed to disrupting county lines activity and we will use all resources at our disposal to rid our communities of drugs, whilst working with partners to provide support to vulnerable people being targeted by these criminals.

“We rely on information from the public to help target our activities. If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, contact police on 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hannah Aitken standing net to her artwork
Aberdeen art students preparing to exhibit work at degree show
Christer Landoy. Image: Facebook
Man ordered to pay woman £1,000 after drunkenly knocking her out
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Taylar Wetherly.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman threatened to have ex tortured and said she'd 'skin his face'
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen DJ to stand trial accused of raping two women
Energy Transition Zone document front page.
Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way
Marine expert Stacey Esson believes the mysterious washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin. Image: Stacey Esson and Serena Rae.
Marine expert believes mysterious washed-up animal at Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin
The new The Food Warehouse will open its doors on June 13. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
First 100 shoppers to Aberdeen's new Food Warehouse can win up to £100
Sir Keir Starmer.
Energy experts warn £2 billion of UK investment faces chop under Labour
Hanon storefront in Aberdeen
Aberdeen independent clothing store Hanon to move business completely online
Councillors visited the sites before reaching a decision. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Anger as Treetops hotel housing plans AND affordable homes nearby in Aberdeen's west end…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]