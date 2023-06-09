Driver stopped after reportedly doing 126mph on AWPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver stopped after reportedly doing 126mph on AWPR

The driver has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

By David Mackay
Looking up the hill on AWPR from Stonehaven with traffic on road and sign saying "lifting litter risks road workers lives" at side of road.
Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

A driver has been stopped after allegedly being caught speeding at more than 120mph on the AWPR near Stonehaven.

Police say the 56-year-old man was driving at up to 126mph on the route between the Aberdeenshire town and the Cleanhill roundabout.

At that speed it would take less than 13 minutes to travel the entire 26-mile AWPR route from the A92 Peterhead road to Stonehaven.

The man was stopped by police and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers stopped a car travelling in excess of 120mph on the A90, between Cleanhill roundabout and Stonehaven.

“A 56-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
What to expect at new Aberdeen street food unit Just Greek - open in…
Joules store in Union Square with the windows covered.
Aberdeen and Inverness Joules stores shut despite promises to remain open
Offshore worker on Apache North Sea's Forties Charlie platform
Apache cuts dozens of Aberdeen jobs as workers slam 'political decision'
Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
North-east politicians finally meet with SSEN over controversial Mearns plans
Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Windfall tax: Minister says UK Government 'listened' to calls for change
Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Police mistakenly destroy whisky collector's special gold decanter - now worth up to £1,000
Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Emily Findlay's story tells of a special young woman who works hard to celebrate…
A drone shot of two dolphins surrounded by medics on the beach in Fraserburgh
Charity appealing for PPE donations following successful Fraserburgh dolphin rescue
Police stopped the driver on the AWPR near Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Iona Fyfe hits out at festival organisers for leaving musicians waiting THREE years for…
Berryden Road in Peterhead.
Peterhead mum 'absolutely disgusted' after finding lewd photo near school