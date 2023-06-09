Driver stopped after reportedly doing 126mph on AWPR

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been stopped after allegedly being caught speeding at more than 120mph on the AWPR near Stonehaven.

Police say the 56-year-old man was driving at up to 126mph on the route between the Aberdeenshire town and the Cleanhill roundabout.

At that speed it would take less than 13 minutes to travel the entire 26-mile AWPR route from the A92 Peterhead road to Stonehaven.

#InverurieRP have just stopped and dealt with a driver found to be travelling at an alleged speed of 126 miles per hour on the #A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal#RoadSafety #NoExcuse #KnowYourLimits pic.twitter.com/NzcXI5RQmT — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) June 9, 2023

The man was stopped by police and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers stopped a car travelling in excess of 120mph on the A90, between Cleanhill roundabout and Stonehaven.

“A 56-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”