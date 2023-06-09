Water scarcity risk raised to ‘significant’ at Loch Maree in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Water scarcity risk raised to ‘significant’ at Loch Maree in the Highlands

Sepa has issued alerts for water scarcity at 37 areas across the country, including Loch Ness, the River Don and the River Ythan.

By Ellie Milne
Loch Maree in the Highlands
The water scarcity risk at Loch Maree has been increased to the highest possible level by Sepa. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The risk of water scarcity in the Loch Maree area has been increased to the highest level possible.

Last week, Sepa issued warnings in 12 areas across Scotland concerning the dry conditions.

Now, the risk in the area around the Highland loch has been raised to “significant” with operators told to stop using hydropower generators to preserve water.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “For the risk of water scarcity to have reached significant this early in the summer is extremely concerning and leaves no doubt that the next few months are going to be very challenging for all those who rely on the water environment to run their business.

“While water levels are critical in this part of the Highlands, we can see other areas of Scotland are on the same trajectory and it’s vital that businesses take steps now to maximise the resource available and prevent further environmental harm.”

The River Ythan at Ellon
Sepa has issued an early warning for water scarcity at several locations, including the River Ythan. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Risk at Loch Ness also raised

Sepa has been in contact with all affected businesses to provide guidance, and is also advising residents to monitor the situation.

Businesses have been urged to put their water scarcity plans into action now to reduce pressure on the environment and preserve resources.

A total of 37 areas are currently at alert level for water scarcity, with the risk at Loch Ness also raised to “moderate”.

Seven areas are at an early warning stage, including Orkney, River Ythan, River Don, Kintyre and River Add.

The situation across the country is expected to escalate quickly due to the lack of rain forecast over the next few weeks.

Firefighters battled poor visibility to extinguish fires burning near electricity pylons.
Acres of woodland has been destroyed following a serious wildfire at Cannich. Image: Balintore Fire Station.

The recent dry weather has also lead to the issuing of wildfire warnings which coincide with the major blaze out in the wild at Cannich.

Sarah Cowie, environmental resources policy manager at NFUS, added: “Water is a vital resource for the agricultural sector as we cannot produce food without a consistent and plentiful water supply.

“Last year, Sepa suspended abstraction licences for some growers for the first time and the current prolonged period of dry weather across the country means all farmers and growers must think about water use on farm now and plan ahead for the coming summer season.

“Our Horticulture Working Group met with SEPA this week to discuss a partnership approach between growers and SEPA on water resource management.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Justice Centre
Motorcyclist and passenger thrown onto opposite carriageway of A9
A photo of Barra Lifeboat.
Coastguard launch rescue for injured climber on island cliff face near Barra
Members of the team taking part in a training night ahead of the Mount Marathon in August. Image: Mount / DCT Media.
Mount cafe owners organise marathon for mental health charity, while Deeside church donates generator…
Tobermory with houses, water and boats.
Lifeboat called to assist yacht after battery fire off Mull coast
Fire crews hose down what's left of the Harbour Street building from a crane.
Waterfront flats in Nairn at 'risk of collapse' after devastating fire
Maid of Glencoul, operating on the Corran Ferry route.
'A sticking plaster on a gaping wound': Businesses give their thoughts on the return…
The funicular operating amidst the vast backdrop of the Cairngorms.
Cairngorm Funicular to close once a week during summer for minor works
Portree Hospital is at the centre of the storm over NHS Highland care on Skye. Image: Hospital
Skye campaigners call for 'pitiful' NHS Highland board to be sacked
An artist's impression of Nessie swimming in Loch Ness
£25,000 cash prize on offer from Netflix star to prove Nessie is real
A cruise ship leaving the Cromarty Firth, Invergordon
Toot away! Invergordon cruise ship horn ban lifted after community backlash

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]