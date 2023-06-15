Shaken Aberdeen councillor flees meeting as rivals brand library comments ‘a bit daft’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shaken Aberdeen councillor flees meeting as rivals brand library comments ‘a bit daft’

Hazel Cameron left the chamber as rivals rounded on remarks she made about the closure of six libraries.

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
Aberdeen councillor Hazel Cameron was grilled over remarks she made in front of library campaigners
Aberdeen councillor Hazel Cameron was grilled over remarks she made in front of library campaigners. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Aberdeen councillor Hazel Cameron fled a fiery meeting as rivals rounded on comments she made about the closure of six city libraries.

Sparks flew across the council chamber as comments by the recently elected SNP member were slammed as “shameful” and “probably a bit daft”.

Meanwhile, her party colleagues blasted her detractors for a “rather unpleasant” barrage.

Tensions have been simmering since March, when Mrs Cameron addressed a crunch meeting aimed at reversing unpopular budget cuts agreed weeks earlier.

Watch the crucial part of her speech here: 

Why did Aberdeen councillor Hazel Cameron come under fire? 

Aberdeen native Mrs Cameron, a former teacher and dance instructor, was heavily criticised in late March following the decision to close six libraries.

During an emergency meeting to discuss the issue, she told councillors: “It [a library] is a building. A building will not teach your children to read.”

The comments, at a time when emotions were running high, were met with audible gasps from the public gallery, where campaigners had assembled.

‘The SNP own these words’ 

More than two months later, Labour’s Deena Tissera was at the centre of the mudslinging.

On Wednesday, she called her fellow ward representative’s words “quite shameful and simply wrong”.

This was not the first time Ms Tissera has found herself involved in a spat, previously accusing Lord Provost David Cameron of sexism after he told the Labour newcomer to “stop raising her voice” while speaking.

Aberdeen Labour's Deena Tissera celebrates her election as Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor at P&J Live. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Deena Tissera celebrated her election as Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor at P&J Live last May. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Ms Tissera told councillors that his wife Mrs Cameron’s words were indicative of a larger issue.

She said: “The SNP now own these words and they should apologise to the council and to the wider public for saying them.”

As Ms Tissera began her speech, a visibly shaken Mrs Cameron swiftly departed the chamber.

She would not return until a vote on “whether to condemn her comments” nearly an hour later.

How did those in the chamber react? 

Several SNP and Liberal Democrat administration colleagues spoke in defence of Mrs Cameron, arguing that Ms Tissera had deliberately misconstrued her words to score political points.

Miranda Radley, the nationalists’ deputy group leader, condemned Ms Tissera’s comments.

She labelled the calls for official condemnation “a completely political and somewhat personal attack” against Mrs Cameron.

Deputy Group Leader for Aberdeen SNP Miranda Radley, during a meeting at the Townhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Likewise, Liberal Democrat Martin Grieg called Ms Tissera a “great producer of fiction” and accused her of creating a “rather unpleasant mythology”.

Council co-leader and fellow Liberal Democrat Ian Yuill, who noted that he and Mrs Cameron shared a distant family relation, called Ms Tissera’s motion “unfortunate”.

Mr Yuill added that he had ‘absolute confidence’ in Mrs Cameron.

Labour: Onslaught wasn’t personal, but legitimate criticism

Throughout the debate, Labour councillors continued to criticise the ruling partnership’s decision to close six libraries and two swimming pools across the city.

Protestors gathered outside the Townhouse in late March as councillors considered the fate of the libraries and Bucksburn pool. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Councillor Ross Grant said Mrs Cameron’s comments “were probably a bit daft”.

However, he added that the strong negative reaction to her words showed the strength of feeling on the issue.

As the temperature in the room continued to rise, matching the scorching heat outside, the debate strayed into hilarity at times.

Aberdeen Labour Councillor Ross Grant celebrates his re-election to Council in May 2022.                                          Image by Scott Baxter

Long time council stalwart Barney Crockett did his best to keep the mood light, dramatically recounting various insults he received during his many years in the chamber.

He shared a laugh with the Lord Provost, who once compared the former Labour leader to “a character from the Muppet show”.

Labour stalwart Barney Crockett joined campaigners fighting the closure of Bucksburn swimming pool in March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While the heated debate often matched the toasty conditions outside the townhouse, Mr Crockett’s comments provided a moment of levity.

Hazel Cameron acquitted by fellow Aberdeen councillors  

In summing up, Ms Radley declared that she was proud to “stand behind Councillor Cameron and condemn the personal and political attack by Councillor Tissera”.

With the debate over, Mrs Cameron returned to the chamber.

The motion condemning her comments was voted down 13-23, with six abstentions.

