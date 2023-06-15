Aberdeen hope to announce more new signings ‘soon’, says chief executive Alan Burrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen hope to announce more new signings ‘soon’, says chief executive Alan Burrows

Signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract is just the start of Aberdeen's summer rebuild.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has confirmed the club aim to announce more new signings “soon”.

The Dons completed a major transfer coup in signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Clarkson, 21, had a year remaining on his contract with the Anfield club.

Aberdeen beat off competition from a host of English Championship clubs, including Coventry City, to land the midfielder.

Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Burrows took to social media to confirm Aberdeen now hope to continue the positive momentum of Clarkson’s marquee capture by confirming more new signings in short order.

He also praised Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn for months of hard work to push through the Clarkson deal.

Burrows tweeted: “Brilliant to have Leighton back at Pittodrie and huge well done to Steven Gunn for his months of hard work on it. Superb!

“That work doesn’t stop though and we should be in a position to announce more new faces soon, as preparations for a busy season both domestically and in Europe continue.”

Three-year deal tabled for Shinnie

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage action next season and enter the Europa League play-offs on August 24.

If the Dons win the two-legged tie they qualify for the Europa League groups with Euro matches until mid-December.

However, if Aberdeen lose in the play-offs, they drop into the Conference League groups, and, again, that comes with European football until December.

Aberdeen have made a move to sign Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie, tabling a three-year contract.

Shinnie is in the final year of his deal with Wigan, recently relegated to English League One.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, who Aberdeen are looking to make a deal for
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The 31-year-old captained the Dons during a loan spell in the second half of the recently-completed season.

Aberdeen have also agreed a deal with Slovenian club NK Radomlje to sign striker Ester Sokler for a six-figure fee.

The 24-year-old who has also reached an agreement with the Dons on personal terms with the move subject to a work permit being issued.

Aberdeen are also interested in signing Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic.

The 23-year-old has a year left on his contract with Croatian top-flight outfit NK Varazdin.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.

Dutch defender Idzes a target

Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes is also on Robson’s summer window wish-list.

Aberdeen came close to signing Idzes on a pre-contract in January, but that deal stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes is now a free agent and the Dons have tabled a lucrative offer to the 24-year-old.

However, there are other clubs across Europe interested in left-sided defender Idzes, who is weighing up his options.

Jay Idzes in action for Go Ahead Eagles. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are also among a host of clubs reportedly interested in a loan move for teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Blair, and have been linked with Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki, 23, who is a free-agent after turning down a new contract.

The Dons are also tracking Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney, 24, who began his career at Everton.

