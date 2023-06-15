Aberdeen hope to announce more new signings ‘soon’, says chief executive Alan Burrows

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has confirmed the club aim to announce more new signings “soon”.

The Dons completed a major transfer coup in signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Clarkson, 21, had a year remaining on his contract with the Anfield club.

Aberdeen beat off competition from a host of English Championship clubs, including Coventry City, to land the midfielder.

Burrows took to social media to confirm Aberdeen now hope to continue the positive momentum of Clarkson’s marquee capture by confirming more new signings in short order.

He also praised Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn for months of hard work to push through the Clarkson deal.

Burrows tweeted: “Brilliant to have Leighton back at Pittodrie and huge well done to Steven Gunn for his months of hard work on it. Superb!

“That work doesn’t stop though and we should be in a position to announce more new faces soon, as preparations for a busy season both domestically and in Europe continue.”

Three-year deal tabled for Shinnie

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage action next season and enter the Europa League play-offs on August 24.

If the Dons win the two-legged tie they qualify for the Europa League groups with Euro matches until mid-December.

However, if Aberdeen lose in the play-offs, they drop into the Conference League groups, and, again, that comes with European football until December.

Aberdeen have made a move to sign Wigan Athletic midfielder Graeme Shinnie, tabling a three-year contract.

Shinnie is in the final year of his deal with Wigan, recently relegated to English League One.

The 31-year-old captained the Dons during a loan spell in the second half of the recently-completed season.

Aberdeen have also agreed a deal with Slovenian club NK Radomlje to sign striker Ester Sokler for a six-figure fee.

The 24-year-old who has also reached an agreement with the Dons on personal terms with the move subject to a work permit being issued.

Aberdeen are also interested in signing Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic.

The 23-year-old has a year left on his contract with Croatian top-flight outfit NK Varazdin.

Dutch defender Idzes a target

Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes is also on Robson’s summer window wish-list.

Aberdeen came close to signing Idzes on a pre-contract in January, but that deal stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes is now a free agent and the Dons have tabled a lucrative offer to the 24-year-old.

However, there are other clubs across Europe interested in left-sided defender Idzes, who is weighing up his options.

Aberdeen are also among a host of clubs reportedly interested in a loan move for teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Blair, and have been linked with Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki, 23, who is a free-agent after turning down a new contract.

The Dons are also tracking Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney, 24, who began his career at Everton.