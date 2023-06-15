Man charged after £26,000 worth of Class A drugs seized in Aberdeen County Lines operation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old man has been charged following the discovery of Class A drugs worth over £26,000 in Aberdeen.

The man was arrested on Kings Crescent today after a drug search warrant was executed during a County Lines drug operation in the city.

Officers recovered a mix of Class A drugs with an estimated street value of around £26,500, as well as over £1,000 in cash.

Dorset Police were also involved in the joint operation and officers are continuing to follow further positive lines of enquiry.

The 24-year-old was due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said: “This investigation has disrupted a supply line of drugs from Dorset to Aberdeen and reinforces our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“We rely on information from the public to help target our activities.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, contact Police on 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”