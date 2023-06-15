Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east MP is appealing to the Post Office “to do everything they can” to save one of the busiest branches in the region.

David Duguid made the appeal after it was confirmed that Fraserburgh’s Mid Street branch will close in September unless a new postmaster is found, which would leave just one branch left in the town – at St Modan’s Place.

The announcement comes just a week after it was announced that Rosehearty’s post office, which is situated five miles away, will close next month.

In response to Mr Duguid, the Post Office said a field manager is now working with the Fraserburgh branch to see what can be done to keep the service in place ahead of the resignation date.

Applicants have until August 8 to voice an interest in taking over the facility.

Mr Duguid has written to the Post Office urging the organisation to do whatever it takes to maintain the site on Mid Street.

‘Catastrophic’

He said: “It would be catastrophic if Fraserburgh Post Office was to close. The branch is one of the busiest in the north-east and it would be unthinkable if a town the size of Fraserburgh was to be left with only one post office.

“Outlets such as Mid Street are the first port of call for so many that are vulnerable in society and help to alleviate the loss of services from the reduction of banks within Fraserburgh.

“The importance of post offices in our communities for banking, access to cash and parcel assistance cannot be understated and I hope the future of this branch can be secured for the sake of the town.

“Rosehearty is due to close next month and villagers have been advised to use the Mid Street post office as their next point of call.

“As we have seen with Boddam, post offices can be saved and I would encourage anyone who is keen to take over the service of either Fraserburgh or Rosehearty to register their interest as soon as they can.”

An email sent to Mr Duguid by the Post Office said: “With regards to Fraserburgh, the current operator has handed in their resignation which takes effect in September this year.

‘Hear from interested retailers’

“Again, the field manager is working with them to see what can be done to keep the service in place. To that end they have been given several options which they are currently considering.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The Postmaster for Fraserburgh would like to leave the Post Office network at some point in the near future. The date has not been finalised.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community. The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would like to hear from interested retailers who want to find out more about this business opportunity.”