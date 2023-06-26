Aberdeen support worker struck off after sexual assault on colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen support worker struck off after sexual assault on colleague

Support worker groped co-worker's bottom and put his hand on her breast.

By Louise Glen
An Aberdeen support worker has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council register. Image: Shutterstock.
An Aberdeen support worker who assaulted a colleague has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register.

Godwin Ibinabho, a support worker at Inspire Donald Dewar Court in Aberdeen, grabbed his colleague from behind before touching her breast and pushing her up against a wall.

A hearing panel of the SSSC found he sexually assaulted his co-worker while they were on shift together on March 27 last year.

Ibinabho said the allegations were fabricated because he would not sign the woman’s timesheet, and he was going to report her for making a private video call.

Support worker did not admit the complaints

An SSSC hearing into the incidents took place over the course of one week, ending on June 16, with a report published today.

Ibinabho did not admit any of the six complaints against him, saying instead he was being picked on.

The hearing found that Ibinabho went into a client’s bedroom, named in the report as AA, when his colleague, named as ZZ, was putting away clean washing,

The report states: “You entered AA’s room and came up behind ZZ. You gave her
a hug around her shoulders from behind.

“You touched her bottom and pushed her towards the wall. You placed your hand on her breasts.

“ZZ asked you what you were doing. She tried to push you away. She managed to get away and left the room.”

Later the same day ZZ said that she did not want to be left along with Ibinabho. She appeared visibly distressed to colleagues.

The following day ZZ told another colleague what had happened. It was then that statements were taken from staff members.

Evidence was not ‘credible’

An interim suspension order meant that Ibinabho is no longer able to work in care services.

Claiming he was in the client’s bedroom to check bed linen, the SSSC hearing panel did not find this a “credible” explanation.

Instead, the panel said Ihinabho had engaged in “sexual misconduct” all against her will.

The logo for Scottish Social Services Council.
The decision to impose a removal was made by the Scottish Social Services Council. Image: Supplied.

The panel said that ZZ could not trust Ibinahbo because she had been “sexually assaulted” by him.

The report states: “She suffered emotional distress as a result of said conduct and was still emotionally disturbed by your actions when giving evidence to the panel this week.

“The panel have decided that your actions fall far short of the codes.”

It continued: “The panel weighed up all the mitigating and aggravating factors, the need
to protect the public and to uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour.

“Given the serious nature of the conduct and weighing all the factors mentioned above, the panel found that your fitness to practise is currently impaired on the grounds of misconduct.”

The panel agreed to remove Ibinabho from the register. He can now appeal the outcome of the panel’s decision.

