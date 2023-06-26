Scotland boss Craig Brown kept us on our toes ahead of Estonia no-show, says Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland boss Craig Brown kept us on our toes ahead of Estonia no-show, says Billy Dodds

Inverness manager reflects on his international career under the man who gave him his debut.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Dodds celebrates after netting for Scotland against Belgium. He scored both goals in a 2-2 draw in this World Cup qualifier in 2001.
Billy Dodds celebrates after netting for Scotland against Belgium. He scored both goals in a 2-2 draw in this World Cup qualifier in 2001.

Billy Dodds recalls Craig Brown warning Scotland’s players that Estonia were ready to turn up at any point to play in the famous “one team in Tallinn” World Cup qualifier in 1996.

Former national team manager Brown passed away on Monday, aged 82, following a short illness.

He was the last man to lead Scotland to the World Cup, in France 1998, having also steered the Scots to the Euros in England two years previously.

On the way to reaching those World Cup finals, Scotland were caught up in a farcical situation in October 1996.

Hosts Estonia failed to show up in dispute after the tie was switched from a night-time to an afternoon kick-off following floodlight quality fears raised by Brown.

Current Caley Jags boss Dodds, who made his debut from the bench a few days before, kicked off the game with no opponents in front of them and as soon as John Collins took the second touch, referee Miroslav Radoman blew for full-time. It total, it lasted three seconds.

Billy Dodds, left, gets Scotland’s three-second match started in Estonia. Image: SNS Group

Scotland’s hopes of being awarded the win were dashed and they were ordered to replay in Monaco the following February when it ended 0-0.

Thankfully for Scotland, they qualified for the finals in France as Group Four runners-up behind Austria.

‘Great things happened under Craig’

Dodds admits hearing the news of Brown’s death was a shock as he offered a few snapshots from his international career in which he scored seven times within 26 matches.

He said: “It’s a sad day. When I heard, I was playing golf down in Ayrshire, and my heart sank, it really did. I knew he wasn’t well, but it was still a shock. It knocked the wind from me.

“Craig gave me some of the best memories of my career. I played in some big games and we some brilliant results under him such as beating Germany and England and he gave me my debut in 2001.

“He did well for me in my career and I repaid a wee bit back to him. Great things happened under Craig.

“He was great for me, and he said I was good for him. I will remember that.

“We had some great highs as well as the madness, you might call it, of the Estonia game. I remember he told us that day we had to keep focused because Estonia might just pull up in a bus 15 minutes before kick-off.

“We, of course, knew that wasn’t going to happen, but it was his way of keeping us alert, making us believe they were coming.

“That game against Estonia was going to be my starting debut. But I made debut four days earlier against Latvia. We won 2-0 and I came on as a sub.

“Craig kept me in the team to start against Estonia and, of course, they never turned up.”

Craig said wonder goal saved his job

Dodds, who led Inverness to the Scottish Cup final last season, recalled his wonder goal in a 2-1 victory away to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a particular golden moment in 1999 which Brown never forgot.

He said: “When I look back on my Scotland career, I had 26 caps, and within that a lot happened. I had the infamous Estonia game and I also scored one of my very best goals for Scotland against Bosnia.

“He always said to me I helped save his job, I said ‘don’t be daft’. No one remembers that goal, but it was everything I didn’t usually do – I ran and beat players then hit a left-footer into the top corner.

“Remembering moments like that helps you recall all the good times we had under Craig. He could be a funny man.”

Scotland head coach Craig Brown leads his players back into the dressing room after the Estonians failed to appear for the match in 1996. Image: SNS Group

Dodds grateful for continued contact

And Dodds, who this month signed a fresh two-year ICT contract, explained how grateful he was to his ex-Scotland boss for never losing contact and remaining interested in his managerial career in the Highlands.

He added: “The biggest thing for me is I kept in touch with Craig and that meant so much. He always texted me when we had big games or if we won important games. Craig always followed my career.

“If he or I needed video messages for people’s birthdays, we’d be in touch and sort that out. That showed the class he had. He was always gracious and dignified.

“I want to remember him as a person, because if you needed anything from him, he would do it for you. He was a great man. He always had a wee joke with a jag.

“Yes, he was Mr Nice Guy, but he could be ruthless too.  He was a fine man and that’s how I’ll remember him.”

More from Press and Journal

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown
A830 roadworks at Fort William.
Late night delays possible as roadworks begin on A830 at Fort William
An Aberdeen support worker has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council register. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after sexual assault on colleague
New care home plans move forward.
New multi-million-pound care home in Elgin gets first step of planning approved
Michael Donoghue brutally attacked a man as he lay in bed. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
'I'm not killing him ... but I'm about to': Man jailed after vicious bedroom…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, and new signing Matthew Petermann. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart happy with transfer dealings after landing Matthew Petermann
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking at the recent SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Chris Deerin: After a generation of SNP incompetence, accountability is desperately needed
Interim Elgin City chairwoman Isla Benzie is determined to work with manager Ross Draper to help deliver a winning team in League Two next season.
Promotion is name of game for Elgin City, says determined chairwoman Isla Benzie