Scotland boss Craig Brown kept us on our toes ahead of Estonia no-show, says Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds recalls Craig Brown warning Scotland’s players that Estonia were ready to turn up at any point to play in the famous “one team in Tallinn” World Cup qualifier in 1996.

Former national team manager Brown passed away on Monday, aged 82, following a short illness.

He was the last man to lead Scotland to the World Cup, in France 1998, having also steered the Scots to the Euros in England two years previously.

On the way to reaching those World Cup finals, Scotland were caught up in a farcical situation in October 1996.

Hosts Estonia failed to show up in dispute after the tie was switched from a night-time to an afternoon kick-off following floodlight quality fears raised by Brown.

Current Caley Jags boss Dodds, who made his debut from the bench a few days before, kicked off the game with no opponents in front of them and as soon as John Collins took the second touch, referee Miroslav Radoman blew for full-time. It total, it lasted three seconds.

Scotland’s hopes of being awarded the win were dashed and they were ordered to replay in Monaco the following February when it ended 0-0.

Thankfully for Scotland, they qualified for the finals in France as Group Four runners-up behind Austria.

‘Great things happened under Craig’

Dodds admits hearing the news of Brown’s death was a shock as he offered a few snapshots from his international career in which he scored seven times within 26 matches.

He said: “It’s a sad day. When I heard, I was playing golf down in Ayrshire, and my heart sank, it really did. I knew he wasn’t well, but it was still a shock. It knocked the wind from me.

“Craig gave me some of the best memories of my career. I played in some big games and we some brilliant results under him such as beating Germany and England and he gave me my debut in 2001.

“He did well for me in my career and I repaid a wee bit back to him. Great things happened under Craig.

Everyone at ICTFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Craig Brown. Craig was deeply respected here in Inverness and throughout the game of football. Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends. https://t.co/Oe0H2pC0yk — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 26, 2023

“He was great for me, and he said I was good for him. I will remember that.

“We had some great highs as well as the madness, you might call it, of the Estonia game. I remember he told us that day we had to keep focused because Estonia might just pull up in a bus 15 minutes before kick-off.

“We, of course, knew that wasn’t going to happen, but it was his way of keeping us alert, making us believe they were coming.

“That game against Estonia was going to be my starting debut. But I made debut four days earlier against Latvia. We won 2-0 and I came on as a sub.

“Craig kept me in the team to start against Estonia and, of course, they never turned up.”

Craig said wonder goal saved his job

Dodds, who led Inverness to the Scottish Cup final last season, recalled his wonder goal in a 2-1 victory away to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a particular golden moment in 1999 which Brown never forgot.

He said: “When I look back on my Scotland career, I had 26 caps, and within that a lot happened. I had the infamous Estonia game and I also scored one of my very best goals for Scotland against Bosnia.

“He always said to me I helped save his job, I said ‘don’t be daft’. No one remembers that goal, but it was everything I didn’t usually do – I ran and beat players then hit a left-footer into the top corner.

“Remembering moments like that helps you recall all the good times we had under Craig. He could be a funny man.”

Dodds grateful for continued contact

And Dodds, who this month signed a fresh two-year ICT contract, explained how grateful he was to his ex-Scotland boss for never losing contact and remaining interested in his managerial career in the Highlands.

He added: “The biggest thing for me is I kept in touch with Craig and that meant so much. He always texted me when we had big games or if we won important games. Craig always followed my career.

“If he or I needed video messages for people’s birthdays, we’d be in touch and sort that out. That showed the class he had. He was always gracious and dignified.

“I want to remember him as a person, because if you needed anything from him, he would do it for you. He was a great man. He always had a wee joke with a jag.

“Yes, he was Mr Nice Guy, but he could be ruthless too. He was a fine man and that’s how I’ll remember him.”