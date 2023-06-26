Union Terrace Gardens turf ‘will not be ready’ for another six weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Terrace Gardens turf ‘will not be ready’ for another six weeks

The revamped Aberdeen park officially opened in December.

By Chris Cromar
Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Works to lay the turf on Union Terrace Gardens started today. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen is finally being turfed – six months after the park reopened.

Works got underway today to lay the grass, with contractors BSW Timber telling The P&J they will also be laying it at the venue tomorrow and Wednesday.

Wooden planks have been put down to protect the newly laid turf, as contractors said it could be damaged if stood on.

The new turf at Union Terrace Gardens.
People will not be able to use the grass for another six weeks. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

Despite the long wait for it to be installed and a £30 million revamp of the area, people will not be able to use the grass for another six weeks, with a barrier in place.

Ove the next six weeks, the grass will be cut twice – once every three weeks – while Aberdeen City Council will regularly water it.

Earlier this month, preparatory groundworks started at UTG to improve the site for the turf being laid.

UTG ‘compacted’ due to Spectra

Despite being officially opened just before Christmas – eight months later than initially expected – the council said it delayed putting down the grass due to it being used in February for the Spectra light festival.

As well as this, they said it was held off until spring to ensure conditions “were as best as they could be”, however, the authority said that the first few months were “wet and cold”, with the ground also being “compacted” due to Spectra.

Once the turf has been laid and is ready to be used, the full revamp of the gardens – which started back in 2019 – will be complete.

Union Terrace Gardens and buildings in the background.
UTG has been grassless since it reopened. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Last week, it was announced that SugarBird Wines would be taking over the last remaining premises at UTG, with plans to open a new wine bar at the two-storey Burns pavilion in November.

UTG has had a number of issues since it reopened in December, including a rise in anti-social behaviour, CCTV cameras not being switched on, the public toilets being closed and the struggles to find tenants for the pavilions.

Aberdeen City Council has been asked to comment.

