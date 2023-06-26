Union Terrace Gardens turf ‘will not be ready’ for another six weeks

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen is finally being turfed – six months after the park reopened.

Works got underway today to lay the grass, with contractors BSW Timber telling The P&J they will also be laying it at the venue tomorrow and Wednesday.

Wooden planks have been put down to protect the newly laid turf, as contractors said it could be damaged if stood on.

Despite the long wait for it to be installed and a £30 million revamp of the area, people will not be able to use the grass for another six weeks, with a barrier in place.

Ove the next six weeks, the grass will be cut twice – once every three weeks – while Aberdeen City Council will regularly water it.

Earlier this month, preparatory groundworks started at UTG to improve the site for the turf being laid.

UTG ‘compacted’ due to Spectra

Despite being officially opened just before Christmas – eight months later than initially expected – the council said it delayed putting down the grass due to it being used in February for the Spectra light festival.

As well as this, they said it was held off until spring to ensure conditions “were as best as they could be”, however, the authority said that the first few months were “wet and cold”, with the ground also being “compacted” due to Spectra.

Once the turf has been laid and is ready to be used, the full revamp of the gardens – which started back in 2019 – will be complete.

Last week, it was announced that SugarBird Wines would be taking over the last remaining premises at UTG, with plans to open a new wine bar at the two-storey Burns pavilion in November.

UTG has had a number of issues since it reopened in December, including a rise in anti-social behaviour, CCTV cameras not being switched on, the public toilets being closed and the struggles to find tenants for the pavilions.

Aberdeen City Council has been asked to comment.