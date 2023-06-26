Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says ex-keeper Jamie Langfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says ex-keeper Jamie Langfield

The former Scotland and Dons manager died, aged 82, on Monday.

By Paul Chalk
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.
Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield was at Aberdeen from 2005 until 2015.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jamie Langfield revealed Craig Brown wrote to every Dons player personally when he stepped down as the manager.

Brown, who was in charge of the Pittodrie club from December 2010 until April 2013, died on Monday, aged 82, following a short illness.

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world for the ex-Scotland boss.

And some of those who played under him have taken to social media to express their feelings.

Langfield, who had life-saving brain surgery 12 years ago while Brown was Reds manager, opened up about how great a role his ex-boss played back then.

Brown backed Langfield at key time

He said: “Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of my former boss Craig Brown, one of, if not, the nicest man in the Scottish game. He done so much for me and my family in our hour of need back in 2011. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Thanks for everything gaffer

“Just a story into Craig Brown, the manager and person. When he left Aberdeen as manager, he sent every player a individual handwritten letter thanking them and put beautiful words to what that individual meant to him. I still have mine in a safe place and will cherish it.”

Langfield, 43, who was a League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 2014, spent a decade at the club from 2005 and is now goalkeeping coach at fellow Premiership side St Mirren.

Ex-Dons midfielder Gavin Rae, who won the first of 14 Scotland caps in 2001 in a 1-1 draw with Poland, also played for Brown at Aberdeen in 2012-13.

He said: “Gutted to hear about Craig Brown. Felt like he was going to live forever.

“Apart from playing a huge part in my career, I was in total awe of the man he was and his zest for life and his everlasting memory. Legend of a bloke. RIP gaffer.”

Striker Nick Blackman, who had a loan spell under Brown at Aberdeen in 2011, having played for him at Motherwell, said: “What an incredible man! Learnt so much from him on and off the pitch.”

Birthday gift from Brown to Murphy

Ex-Motherwell winger Jamie Murphy, who recently joined Championship side Ayr United, joined in with a memory of another classy moment from Brown.

He said: “Craig Brown was a great manager and an even better man. He made me feel 10-feet tall as a younger player, giving me the number nine shirt at Motherwell as well as giving some great advice throughout my career.

“I remember it being my 21st birthday and asking him if I could take some of the team out to celebrate after our game.

“Of course he said yes, try to get as many players as you can to go out. The next day he came in and handed me an envelope with £250 in it and said “go enjoy yourself”. He said it was from the club, but deep down I knew it came from him. Thinking of his family and friends.”

Nevin hails ‘sparkling, caring’ Brown

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin, who played under Brown for Clyde at the start of his career as well as for his country, tweeted: “Missing my old gaffer Craig Brown already.

“What a sparkling, lovely, charming, talented and caring human being. I wouldn’t have had the life I did without him. My thoughts are with him family and friends.”

Malky Mackay pays tribute to Brown

Meanwhile, Ross County manager Malky Mackay, who was SFA performance director before becoming the Staggies boss, also spoke from the heart about one of the nation’s best bosses.

He said: “On behalf of Ross County, I would like to send our deepest condolences to Craig’s family on his passing today.

“He was one of the great coach educators of Scottish football and will be remembered by so many for the huge impact he had as our national team manager.

“I’m honoured to have known him as a friend and my thoughts, and those of us at Ross County, are with his family on this sad day.”

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens, with workers laying the turf.
Union Terrace Gardens turf 'will not be ready' for another six weeks
The base of a hot tub with black sticking plaster on it.
More landlubbers than hot tubbers as UFO seen in seas at Dunnet Bay
Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.
Jim McInally pays tribute to Craig Brown and praises 'remarkable' Scotland record
Craig Brown and Joe Harper at Pittodrie. Image Kath Flannery DCT media
Aberdeen legend Joe Harper 'heartbroken' at death of friend Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) and Craig Brown at the unveiling of a Denis Law statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen in November 2021. Image: PA
Sir Alex Ferguson pays tribute to 'wonderful man' and close friend Craig Brown
A830 roadworks at Fort William.
Late night delays possible as roadworks begin on A830 at Fort William
Billy Dodds celebrates after netting for Scotland against Belgium. He scored both goals in a 2-2 draw in this World Cup qualifier in 2001.
Scotland boss Craig Brown kept us on our toes ahead of Estonia no-show, says…
An Aberdeen support worker has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council register. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after sexual assault on colleague
New care home plans move forward.
New multi-million-pound care home in Elgin gets first step of planning approved
Michael Donoghue brutally attacked a man as he lay in bed. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
'I'm not killing him ... but I'm about to': Man jailed after vicious bedroom…