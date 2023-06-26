Craig Brown wrote to all Aberdeen players when he stepped down as boss, says ex-keeper Jamie Langfield

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jamie Langfield revealed Craig Brown wrote to every Dons player personally when he stepped down as the manager.

Brown, who was in charge of the Pittodrie club from December 2010 until April 2013, died on Monday, aged 82, following a short illness.

Tributes have poured in from across the footballing world for the ex-Scotland boss.

And some of those who played under him have taken to social media to express their feelings.

Langfield, who had life-saving brain surgery 12 years ago while Brown was Reds manager, opened up about how great a role his ex-boss played back then.

Brown backed Langfield at key time

— Jamie Langfield (@jamlang22) June 26, 2023

He said: “Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of my former boss Craig Brown, one of, if not, the nicest man in the Scottish game. He done so much for me and my family in our hour of need back in 2011. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Thanks for everything gaffer

“Just a story into Craig Brown, the manager and person. When he left Aberdeen as manager, he sent every player a individual handwritten letter thanking them and put beautiful words to what that individual meant to him. I still have mine in a safe place and will cherish it.”

Langfield, 43, who was a League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 2014, spent a decade at the club from 2005 and is now goalkeeping coach at fellow Premiership side St Mirren.

— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 26, 2023

— Gavin Rae (@raeso77) June 26, 2023

Ex-Dons midfielder Gavin Rae, who won the first of 14 Scotland caps in 2001 in a 1-1 draw with Poland, also played for Brown at Aberdeen in 2012-13.

He said: “Gutted to hear about Craig Brown. Felt like he was going to live forever.

“Apart from playing a huge part in my career, I was in total awe of the man he was and his zest for life and his everlasting memory. Legend of a bloke. RIP gaffer.”

Striker Nick Blackman, who had a loan spell under Brown at Aberdeen in 2011, having played for him at Motherwell, said: “What an incredible man! Learnt so much from him on and off the pitch.”

— Nick Blackman (@nblackman89) June 26, 2023

Birthday gift from Brown to Murphy

Ex-Motherwell winger Jamie Murphy, who recently joined Championship side Ayr United, joined in with a memory of another classy moment from Brown.

He said: “Craig Brown was a great manager and an even better man. He made me feel 10-feet tall as a younger player, giving me the number nine shirt at Motherwell as well as giving some great advice throughout my career.

“I remember it being my 21st birthday and asking him if I could take some of the team out to celebrate after our game.

“Of course he said yes, try to get as many players as you can to go out. The next day he came in and handed me an envelope with £250 in it and said “go enjoy yourself”. He said it was from the club, but deep down I knew it came from him. Thinking of his family and friends.”

Nevin hails ‘sparkling, caring’ Brown

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin, who played under Brown for Clyde at the start of his career as well as for his country, tweeted: “Missing my old gaffer Craig Brown already.

“What a sparkling, lovely, charming, talented and caring human being. I wouldn’t have had the life I did without him. My thoughts are with him family and friends.”

— Pat Nevin (@PatNevin) June 26, 2023

Malky Mackay pays tribute to Brown

Meanwhile, Ross County manager Malky Mackay, who was SFA performance director before becoming the Staggies boss, also spoke from the heart about one of the nation’s best bosses.

He said: “On behalf of Ross County, I would like to send our deepest condolences to Craig’s family on his passing today.

“He was one of the great coach educators of Scottish football and will be remembered by so many for the huge impact he had as our national team manager.

“I’m honoured to have known him as a friend and my thoughts, and those of us at Ross County, are with his family on this sad day.”