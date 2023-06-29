Aberdeenshire road closed following crash near Oldmeldrum

Emergency services are currently in attendance of a crash near Oldmeldrum.

The incident took place on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road at around 5pm.

Images from the scene show several police cars and two ambulances are in attendance just south of the Aberdeenshire village.

Fire service were also called to assist at 5.12pm. Crews helped make the vehicles involved in the crash safe and left the scene at 5.39pm.

The road is currently closed at Mill of Kingoodie with a diversion in place.

There is currently no information about the number of vehicles involved or whether anybody has been injured.

More as we get it.