Reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport increase

The number of reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport has increased.

Statistics show the incidents have increased from three in 2021, to seven in 2022.

According to new police figures, the total number of crimes has risen from 60 in 2021 to 76 in 2022 – which results in a rise of 21%.

Almost 1,000 crimes have been committed in and around all of Scotland’s 14 airports in the last two years – including thefts, assaults and drugs and weapons offences.

Despite Edinburgh being Scotland’s busiest airport, with more than 11.2 million passengers last year, only 51 crimes were recorded across the two years.

Glasgow, which has 6.5 million passengers, recorded 719 crimes.

But Police Scotland said the crimes could also include those which are not directly connected to the airports.

What crimes have been reported at Aberdeen City Airport?

The most common crime reported at Aberdeen Airport was the failure to insure against third-party risks with 20 instances recorded across the two years.

There were eight instances of common theft, and seven cases of drivers neglecting traffic directions.

Police say there were 12 cases of driving a vehicle without a test certificate.

According to the data, there were also five instances of possession of drugs.

And in 2021, there was one instance of fireraising.

The figures were uncovered via freedom of information laws and were published in the July edition of the 1919 Magazine today.

Founded in 2021, the magazine is funded by the Scottish Police Federation and was named after the year the federation was founded.

What about other airports in the Highlands and Islands?

The number of other offences reported at smaller Highland and Island airports across the two years, including:

Oban Airport: One case of vandalism and one of dangerous driving

One case of vandalism and one of dangerous driving Barra Airport: One case of driving without a test certificate

One case of driving without a test certificate Inverness Airport: One case each of possession of drugs, accident offences, telecommunications offences, theft and aviation legislation

One case each of possession of drugs, accident offences, telecommunications offences, theft and aviation legislation Sumburgh Airport: One case each of possession of drugs, abusive behaviour, sexual crimes and other

One case each of possession of drugs, abusive behaviour, sexual crimes and other Kirkwall Aiport: Two cases of other, and one case of vandalism

Two cases of other, and one case of vandalism Stornoway Airport: Four cases of other

Four cases of other Westray Airport: One case of vandalism

One case of vandalism Wick Airport: Two cases of possession of drugs

What does Aberdeen Airport say about the rise in threatening behaviour?

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen and Glasgow airports said it operates a “zero-tolerance approach” to all types of disruptive behaviour.

He told 1919 Magazine: “The airport experience is where the holiday begins for many passengers travelling during the summer season and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Millions of people who pass through our airports each year and do so without incident thanks to our industry-leading Campus Watch initiative, which has been in operation for 10 years.

“In the event of a potentially disruptive situation, the thousands of people employed across the airports operate on a ‘Spot It, Share It, Stop It’ to initiate any required action.

“While instances of this type of behaviour continues to be extremely rare, we will also continue to operate a zero-tolerance approach to ensure the safety and well-being of our passengers and staff.

“We ask passengers that if you encounter a situation like this, please alert a member of the team.”

Last year, Aberdeen Airport police attended more than 1,700 incidents both in the airport and assisting local police.

While the figures mark a rise of almost 500 since 2021, this was mainly due to a lull in travelling due to Covid.