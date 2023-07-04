Reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport increase

The amount of recorded incidents has increased from three in 2021, to seven in 2022.

By Cameron Roy
aberdeen airport
Aberdeen Airport has seen a rise in the number of reported crimes. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

The number of reports of threatening and abusive behaviour at Aberdeen Airport has increased.

Statistics show the incidents have increased from three in 2021, to seven in 2022.

According to new police figures, the total number of crimes has risen from 60 in 2021 to 76 in 2022 – which results in a rise of 21%.

Almost 1,000 crimes have been committed in and around all of Scotland’s 14 airports in the last two years – including thefts, assaults and drugs and weapons offences.

Despite Edinburgh being Scotland’s busiest airport, with more than 11.2 million passengers last year, only 51 crimes were recorded across the two years.

Glasgow, which has 6.5 million passengers, recorded 719 crimes.

Two police officers on patrol at Aberdeen Airport at the launch of Campus Watch.
Police patrol Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

But Police Scotland said the crimes could also include those which are not directly connected to the airports.

What crimes have been reported at Aberdeen City Airport?

The most common crime reported at Aberdeen Airport was the failure to insure against third-party risks with 20 instances recorded across the two years.

There were eight instances of common theft, and seven cases of drivers neglecting traffic directions.

Police say there were 12 cases of driving a vehicle without a test certificate.

Aberdeen International Airport.

According to the data, there were also five instances of possession of drugs.

And in 2021, there was one instance of fireraising.

The figures were uncovered via freedom of information laws and were published in the July edition of the 1919 Magazine today.

Founded in 2021, the magazine is funded by the Scottish Police Federation and was named after the year the federation was founded.

What about other airports in the Highlands and Islands?

The number of other offences reported at smaller Highland and Island airports across the two years, including:

  • Oban Airport: One case of vandalism and one of dangerous driving
  • Barra Airport: One case of driving without a test certificate
  • Inverness Airport: One case each of possession of drugs, accident offences, telecommunications offences, theft and aviation legislation
  • Sumburgh Airport: One case each of possession of drugs, abusive behaviour, sexual crimes and other
  • Kirkwall Aiport: Two cases of other, and one case of vandalism
  • Stornoway Airport: Four cases of other
  • Westray Airport: One case of vandalism
  • Wick Airport: Two cases of possession of drugs
Inverness Airport has had five reported crimes in the past two years. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

What does Aberdeen Airport say about the rise in threatening behaviour?

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen and Glasgow airports said it operates a “zero-tolerance approach” to all types of disruptive behaviour.

He told 1919 Magazine: “The airport experience is where the holiday begins for many passengers travelling during the summer season and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Millions of people who pass through our airports each year and do so without incident thanks to our industry-leading Campus Watch initiative, which has been in operation for 10 years.

Passengers at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“In the event of a potentially disruptive situation, the thousands of people employed across the airports operate on a ‘Spot It, Share It, Stop It’ to initiate any required action.

“While instances of this type of behaviour continues to be extremely rare, we will also continue to operate a zero-tolerance approach to ensure the safety and well-being of our passengers and staff.

“We ask passengers that if you encounter a situation like this, please alert a member of the team.”

Last year, Aberdeen Airport police attended more than 1,700 incidents both in the airport and assisting local police.

While the figures mark a rise of almost 500 since 2021, this was mainly due to a lull in travelling due to Covid.

