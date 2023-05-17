Aberdeen Airport launches campaign to ensure passengers have ‘safe and memorable’ trips – for all the right reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport launches campaign to ensure passengers have ‘safe and memorable’ trips – for all the right reasons

Campus Watch was launched at Aberdeen International Airport today.

By Lottie Hood
A new campaign is taking off at Aberdeen International Airport in an effort to tackle disruptive behaviour.

For many, the arrival at an airport marks the exciting start of a holiday.

Some choose to mark the occasion by pulling up a bar stool while they wait. However for a small minority, one too many beverages can lead to “undesirable” behaviour.

Now Aberdeen International Airport has teamed up with police to tackle such behaviour with a new initiative called Campus Watch. 

Using police presence and a network of airport staff acting as the “eyes and ears”, the operation is designed to minimise incidents and to ensure all passengers have a pleasant experience.

Ensuring a ‘great time’ with no disruption

Last year, Aberdeen Airport police attended more than 1,700 incidents both in the airport and assisting local police.

While the figures mark a rise of almost 500 since 2021, this was mainly due to a lull in travelling due to Covid.

Airport security manager William Wallace said the new initiative has been launched now in anticipation of another busy summer.

“A lot of people that come through the airport, they see their arrival at the airport as the start of their holiday,” he said.

“So Campus Watch is here to make sure all our passengers have a safe and memorable trip for all the right reasons.

“We just want to make sure that everyone who travels to the airport has a great time with no disruption because of the risk that it won’t just be that passenger that gets penalised – it’s the impact it can have on families around them as well.”

From April 2021 to March 2023, out of the 3.1 million passengers passing through the doors, there were only 48 disruptive call outs.

Despite this, Inspector Gary Tough, from border policing command, said a single call out is one too many.

Police might suggest drinking coffee instead of beer

He said: “We have very, very limited amounts of disorder or disruption but what I would say is that one is too many.

“What we’re looking to really do is a proactive engagement with the passengers as they arrive at the airport right through until their final departure.

“The idea of it is, we’re here to help. We’re the eyes and ears along with our partners here to ensure that everybody stays safe, keeps safe and undoubtedly that everybody behaves themselves.”

In the case of alcohol related incidents – a majority of the disruptive behaviour reported – officers might simply chat to a passenger earlier on and suggest drinking a coffee instead of a beer.

If the situation continues to escalate, the passenger might then be refused service across the airport outlets and receive a warning or further action.

However, very few incidents end up being reported as a criminal offence.

It is hoped this more proactive approach – along with staff training and support and a rapid text alert system sharing information among staff – will help calm situations before they become a problem.

