Woman, 20, reported missing from Fraserburgh

A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area.

Megan Prentice was last seen in the Albert Street area at around 10am on Tuesday.

She was last seen in the company of another female.

Police confirmed Miss Prentice is a frequent traveller, using public transport to venture around the country.

Police eager to trace the missing 20-year-old

Officers have issued a public appeal for information to help trace her whereabouts.

She is described as 5ft 5ins, with long brown hair.

In her last known sighting, she was wearing a brown bomber jacket and black trousers. She was seen in the company of another female.

Anyone who may have seen her or have information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0549 of July 5.