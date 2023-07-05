Ride the North organiser raises concerns about ‘dangerous’ road conditions in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ride the North organiser raises concerns about ‘dangerous’ road conditions in Aberdeenshire

Neil Innes has sought permission from Aberdeenshire Council to get loose gravel swept off the roads on the event's route.

By Ellie Milne
Neil Innes and Ian Hendry on bikes and a hand holding gravel
Neil Innes, pictured on his bike to the left of Ian Hendry, is raising awareness of the road conditions in Aberdeenshire ahead of Ride the North next month. Images: Kami Thomson/Neil Innes.

The organiser of Ride the North has raised concerns about the condition of the roads across Aberdeenshire.

Ahead of the event’s return next month, Neil Innes has been in touch with the local authority to fix the most “dangerous” issues.

However, he has been told the loose gravel and potholes on the rural roads are not a priority.

The event has been running in the north-east for more than a decade with the 2023 edition offering two distance options – 64 miles and 100 miles – for cyclists.

Dirt on Aberdeenshire road
Many of the roads are not in the best condition for cycling. Image: Neil Innes.

Both routes cover much of Aberdeenshire, including the country roads through Huntly, Kennethmont, Rhynie and Rothiemay.

“In all the years of doing the event, a growing problem has been the conditions of the roads,” Mr Innes said.

“I write to the council every year after I’ve gone out to check the route. Most years I identify three or four problems, but this year there were about 25.”

‘Dangerous’ roads

The event organiser has shared evidence of the poor road conditions with Aberdeenshire Council but no improvements have been made because they are considered the lowest level of risk.

He has sought permission to get the roads swept clear ahead of Ride the North on August 26 but this has not been granted either.

Headshot of Neil Innes
Neil Innes is the founder of Ride the North. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Mr Innes added: “The event is hugely about using minor roads that are not usually very busy with motors. They are good for cycling because they are away from HGVs and cars driving at 60mph.

“But, these unstable roads can be dangerous. Potholes are not really the problem, they make up about 5% of the issue on the roads we intend to use.

“It’s the gravel from the surface dressing left on the roads and remnants from farms which can make it easier for cyclists to skid.

“Some issues have been fixed over the years, but this time the council have said no. They have a system to assess the roads and these are not the priority.”

Loose gravel on Aberdeenshire road
Loose gravel on the roads creates a risk for cyclists. Image: Neil Innes.

Biggest event yet

This year’s Ride the North is expected to be the biggest edition yet with up to 1,500 cyclists taking part from across the world to support a number of charities.

“As a cycling event organiser, I’m committed to bringing visitors to the north-east,” Mr Innes added. “We have people coming from the US, Netherlands and Dubai this year.

“We’re trying to showcase this area for cycling and make sure visitors have a great experience.”

Mr Innes said he has no plans to cancel the event but will make sure all participants are aware of the road conditions before they take off from the start line.

“It is in everyone’s best interest to make sure it happens safely,” he added.

Surface dressing on Aberdeenshire road
One of the Aberdeenshire roads which was “fixed” by the council three weeks ago. Image: Neil Innes.

‘Reactive road maintenance’

Aberdeenshire Council has acknowledged that there are issues with the road conditions on the route but confirmed they are not considered a priority.

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Across Aberdeenshire, the council is responsible for the management and maintenance of more than 3,500 miles of road.

“In line with the code of practice, reactive road maintenance is undertaken following a risk-based approach.

Mud and debris on Aberdeenshire road
Many of the roads are covered in mud and debris. Image: Neil Innes.

“Any defects on our network, including the route chosen by Mr Innes for the event, have been assessed and prioritised to reflect the risks posed to road users.

“This evaluation takes account of the physical characteristic of the defect and the nature of the traffic on the road.

“While it is the case that there are defects on our network, it is also the case that Aberdeenshire’s roads are routinely placed in the top two or three in the annual independent Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey.”

More from Press and Journal

The Piper Alpha memorial, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Charles Haffey has never forgotten sailing into the 'sea of fire' after Piper Alpha…
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting 'pain' on striking workers by docking pay in marking…
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan…
Megan Prentice has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 20, reported missing from Fraserburgh
Scarinish on Tiree.
Major cash boost for Tiree islanders' £1.2 million business unit plans
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Celtic's Callum McGregor both go for the ball in a 4-0 loss. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's home clash with champions Celtic moved to Sunday kick-off
Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Moray Council officers make Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur extinct
First Minister Humza Yousaf watches the Greens' Lorna Slater speak at Holyrood (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Humza Yousaf risks destroying the SNP if he doesn't end pact with…
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole mum's ring as she lay in hospital after stroke
The Dingwall branch is due to close later this year. Image: Google Maps
Dingwall bank announced as one of several RBS closures