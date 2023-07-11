Former Inverurie school due to be demolished after sitting empty for three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Inverurie school due to be demolished after sitting empty for three years

Aberdeenshire Council has lodged £50,000 plans to bulldoze St Andrew's School.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former St Andrews School in Inverurie is due to be demolished.
The former St Andrew's School in Inverurie is due to be demolished.

The former St Andrew’s School in Inverurie could be knocked down later this year to provide some lucrative development land in the town.

A building warrant explains that it would cost Aberdeenshire Council £50,000 to demolish the old building.

Pupils and staff moved from the former St Andrew’s Gardens site to a new state-of-the-art school within the £55 million Inverurie Community Campus in October 2020.

The former St Andrews School building has been lying empty since staff and pupils moved to Inverurie Community Campus.

The vacant building has lain empty ever since.

For many years, the special school taught children aged between three and 18 years with additional support needs.

Following the relocation, youngsters at St Andrew’s now have access to their own sensory rooms, a sensory garden, soft play, hydrotherapy pool and therapy spaces.

What will happen to the old St Andrew’s School site?

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the demolition was scheduled for later this year.

The site would then be put on the market for potential buyers to snap up and redevelop.

The building on St Andrew's Gardens will be knocked down later this year.

He said: “Subject to obtaining the necessary permissions, it would be our intention to demolish the building in the autumn.

“It is currently the intention that the vacant site would be marketed for development opportunities.”

Parents made multiple attempts to save St Andrew’s School

Aberdeenshire Council first unveiled its plan to merge the school with the replacement Inverurie Academy back in 2016.

But, the proposal was met with some concern from parents who worried that the move would put their children’s education at risk.

One parent, Joanne Jamieson, even started a petition in a bid to save the town school – which gathered around 3,000 signatures.

Pupils and staff at St Andrew's School moved to the new facility within Inverurie Community Campus in 2020.

Some even claimed that the plan to relocate the school was an “injustice” to parents and pupils.

Why did the school relocate to the Inverurie campus?

However, despite these calls the local authority pressed ahead with the merger in 2017.

Officers argued that the move would “address existing and future needs” of pupils attending St Andrew’s School.

Inverurie Community Campus is also the home of Inverurie Academy.

They also believed the new facility would give youngsters a better learning experience while allowing them to mingle with academy pupils.

Construction work on the new Inverurie Community Campus was marked with a sod cutting ceremony led by former Provost Bill Howatson in May 2018.

Inverurie abattoir to be demolished as plans for 50 homes at site move forward

