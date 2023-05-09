Inverurie abattoir to be demolished as plans for 50 homes at site move forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie abattoir to be demolished as plans for 50 homes at site move forward

The Scotbeef slaughterhouse, which has been in use for almost 100 years, would make way for the new houses.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The Scotbeef abattoir on Inverurie's North Street.
The Scotbeef abattoir on Inverurie's North Street. Image: Google Street View

Plans to demolish the Scotbeef abattoir in Inverurie to make way for 50 homes have been backed by councillors.

Owners ANM Group applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking planning permission in principle for the development on North Street.

Offices on the site along with the slaughterhouse, which has been in use for almost 100 years, would be knocked down to make way for the new houses.

A previous proposal to build 77 homes on the site was given the go-ahead back in 2019.

But as work never started on the development, its permission eventually expired.

Will there be a replacement abattoir?

Last month, protestors from Vegan Outreach Scotland and Aberdeenshire Animal Save gathered outside the facility.

As the site sits just yards from Strathburn School, parents raised concerns they were being “pushy and intimidating” around youngsters.

Protestors from Vegan Outreach Scotland and Aberdeenshire Animals Save outside the Inverurie abattoir last month. Image: Rebecca Knowles

The latest application was lodged despite ANM Group pausing its plans to build a new abattoir at Thainstone Business Park.

The firm blamed the “unknown impact” of the pandemic and Brexit for the move.

Inverurie development to feature mix of house types

The resubmitted proposal went before the Garioch area committee today.

As the plans are still in the early stages, no detailed designs of the development have been submitted.

Members were asked to approve the plan in principle to allow the next stage to progress.

The Scotbeef abattoir site in Inverurie. Image: Google Street View

A statement from the developer revealed the site would have a more broader mix of house types, while flats would not be included.

They argued that homes would be “more marketable” than new apartments.

Meanwhile, an emergency access route is expected to be formed from the development on to Old Chapel Road.

Concerns emergency access point could create ‘rat run’

But there was a worry some motorists would take advantage of the access point.

Committee chairwoman, councillor Marion Ewenson, believed the new development could become a “parking lot” for parents picking up their children from school.

She added: “We need to be very careful given that we already have issues in that area.”

Concerns were raised that parents of pupils at Strathburn School could use the new housing development as a “parking lot”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Councillor Neil Baillie wanted assurance that the access point would only be available for use by emergency vehicles.

“I don’t want to see it being considered as a rat run between North Street and Old Chapel Road,” he stated.

He was told measures such as narrowing roads or installing bollards could be an option, but this would be included in future plans.

Demolishing abattoir would be ‘real advantage’ to area

Aberdeenshire Provost and councillor Judy Whyte said she was pleased to see the “appropriate” application come forward.

She believed the reduced number of houses would create a “very attractive development” in the town.

While councillor Ewenson said the site would “fit in well” with existing housing in the area.

The Scotbeef offices and abattoir would be knocked down to make way for the new homes. Image: Google Street View

She said: “I know this site was there before the housing and the primary school.

“But it would be a real advantage to that area now if this business was not located in what has become a residential area.”

Committee members went on to unanimously approve the application.

A more detailed proposal for the site is expected to be submitted to the local authority in the near future.

