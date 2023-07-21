Stonehaven’s old Sea Cadet Hall could become ‘home away from home’ for youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven’s old Sea Cadet Hall could become ‘home away from home’ for youngsters

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs are hoping to take the High Street hall off Aberdeenshire Council's hands.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Sea Cadet Hall on Stonehaven's High Street
The former Sea Cadet Hall on Stonehaven's High Street. Image: Dawn Black

A north-east charity is looking to bring the former Sea Cadets hall in Stonehaven back to life as a “home away from home” for local youngsters.

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Clubs (KMYC) wants to take over the running of the hall from Aberdeenshire Council.

The charity has applied to lease the High Street building for 30 years.

Three youth clubs were initially set up in the area – one in Stonehaven, the second in Laurencekirk and the third in Portlethen.

The former Sea Cadets building could be brought back to life. Image: Google Street View

KMYC was established as an umbrella charity to provide support for them all.

The former Sea Cadet building would primarily serve the Stonehaven youth club.

But it could serve as a centre for all of the clubs to come together.

‘Grand ambition’ for former Sea Cadet building

Chairwoman Dawn Black said the search for a new permanent home began as ambitions for the charity were “far, far bigger than just running once a week”.

Currently each youth club operates two-hour drop-in sessions only one night of the week.

Youngsters can meet up with their friends to play pool, table tennis, table football, chess and other board games, while some may enjoy crafts.

Young people play games together at the Aberdeenshire youth clubs. Image: Dawn Black

Sometimes the clubs have organised activities that the young people themselves are involved with planning.

“The bigger ambition is to provide more of a centre so that the young people have a space of their own that they can personalise,” Dawn explained.

The plan could see youngsters get the chance to learn essential life skills including cooking.

Kincardine and Mearns Youth Club offers various activities including crafts. Image: Dawn Black

While an evening could be set aside for those with additional needs such as Autism spectrum disorder who may struggle to attend the usual boisterous club.

Dawn added: “We really want to be able to have that space so that we can do different sessions for different age groups, activities and interests.

“That’s the grand ambition.”

Could other groups use the hall?

Internal office space in the building could be used as a base for the charity and could help expand its support to other locations in the area.

Dawn explained: “It would provide that focus for the charity long-term, we don’t want to stop at just three clubs.

“If someone came to us and said they wanted to start something up but were not sure where to start, we can take them under our wing.”

Chess is a popular game played by youth club attendees. Image: Dawn Black

The facility would be available for use by other community groups and could host birthday parties too.

There are even hopes to open up the building as a Stonehaven resilience centre.

“Should we have storms, rather than scrambling around people already know that there is a centre they can go to to warm up or charge their phones,” Dawn said.

Why does the youth club need a new home?

Stonehaven Youth Club currently operates from the town’s community centre on Friday evenings.

Towards the end of the school term, the club regularly welcomed between 40 to 50 youngsters.

But the restricted space has posed multiple problems.

Youngsters play table air hockey at the youth club. Image: Dawn Black

Its rooms aren’t big enough and there is no storage for the youth club to keep games and other items.

This means volunteers have to carry them back and forth every week.

The lack of space means there is a limit on how many young people the club can cater for and the activities it can offer.

And they have to fight with other community groups to use the rooms in the first place.

Why did the Sea Cadets move out?

The old Sea Cadet hall has been sitting empty ever since the group moved to their new £625,000 base on the town’s Marischal Street.

The Stonehaven Sea Cadets decided to find a new home after outgrowing the premises which they had owned since 1959.

However, Dawn admitted she had her eye on the building ever since it closed its doors.

The former Sea Cadets building on Stonehaven’s High Street. Image: Google Street View

She said: “I thought ‘wouldn’t it be an amazing space to utilise?’ and also in the process of doing that, save a lovely building in Stonehaven from potentially being turned into flats.”

The former hall later appeared on the council’s disposal list so the charity quickly submitted a community asset request before it went on the open market.

What will happen next?

If the charity’s bid is approved, the building won’t open straight away.]

It is in need of renovation due to damp and water ingress.

Volunteers say they also need to find a solution to make the building more accessible.

The asset transfer has been validated by Aberdeenshire Council and is now open for public consultation until July 31.

