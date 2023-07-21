More than 1,000 people sign petition to reopen Cove and Newtonhill stations

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to convince the Scottish Government to reopen Cove and Newtonhill rail stations.

The stations closed in 1956 but a campaign has gathered pace in recent years to see them reopened, with an online petition launched a month ago.

Since then, almost 1,100 signatures have been received with business owners and residents describing the campaign as a “brilliant initiative”.

Government agency Transport Scotland awarded £80,000 to regional transport body Nestrans to look at the wider “travel corridor” between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

But it emerged last month the proposals do not feature in the SNP-Green government’s investment programme.

The appraisal is ongoing with a “final decision” yet to be reached, say transport chiefs.

‘Strength of feeling’

Business owner Scott Keenon, who signed the petition, said: “The campaign to reopen Newtonhill and Cove stations is a long-overdue and brilliant initiative.

“It is disappointing the Scottish Government won’t commit to doing so but hopefully this petition will show the strength of feeling there is in the area to at least explore the possibilities of reopening these stations.

“If the station at Newtonhill were to reopen, I know I would use it regularly instead of resorting to having to use my car.”

Another resident said: “Opening these stations would be a great thing for Cove and Newtonhill and the surrounding areas. I strongly support the petition.”

Liam Kerr, Tory MSP for the North East region, who launched the petition, welcomed the support it has received so far.

He added: “For too long, the Scottish Government has derailed the views of our communities in favour of the central belt which has seen new stations open and former ones brought back to life.

“I’m determined to make sure the north-east has a voice for rail infrastructure and I’m extremely grateful for the number of signatures gathered so far.

“It’s vital these plans are put in place to enhance job, education and leisure benefits and to cope with the substantial increase in population to the south of Aberdeen who often have no option but to use their car for travel.”

Further up the coast, a campaign to reopen Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links was awarded a major funding boost last year.

What does Transport Scotland say?

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “Although new railway stations at Cove and Newtonhill do not feature in the Scottish Government’s current investment programme, we are committed to on-going improvements to rail services and connectivity.

“Projects will be considered subject to the Scottish Government’s investment priorities for the strategic transport network, a robust business case, affordability and other competing proposals.

“Nestrans received funding from Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund to undertake a transport appraisal which examines all transport modes to determine the most appropriate solutions to the travel corridor between Laurencekirk and Aberdeen.

“The appraisal is considering a number of options, including stations at Cove and Newtonhill. The appraisal is still ongoing and no final conclusion has been made at this time.”

The petition can be signed, here.