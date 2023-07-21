More than 1,000 people sign petition to reopen Cove and Newtonhill stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

More than 1,000 people sign petition to reopen Cove and Newtonhill stations

The stations closed in 1956 but a campaign has gathered pace in recent years to see them reopened.

By Adele Merson
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to convince the Scottish Government to reopen Cove and Newtonhill rail stations.

The stations closed in 1956 but a campaign has gathered pace in recent years to see them reopened, with an online petition launched a month ago.

Since then, almost 1,100 signatures have been received with business owners and residents describing the campaign as a “brilliant initiative”.

Government agency Transport Scotland awarded £80,000 to regional transport body Nestrans to look at the wider “travel corridor” between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

But it emerged last month the proposals do not feature in the SNP-Green government’s investment programme. 

The appraisal is ongoing with a “final decision” yet to be reached, say transport chiefs.

‘Strength of feeling’

Business owner Scott Keenon, who signed the petition, said: “The campaign to reopen Newtonhill and Cove stations is a long-overdue and brilliant initiative.

“It is disappointing the Scottish Government won’t commit to doing so but hopefully this petition will show the strength of feeling there is in the area to at least explore the possibilities of reopening these stations.

“If the station at Newtonhill were to reopen, I know I would use it regularly instead of resorting to having to use my car.”

Another resident said: “Opening these stations would be a great thing for Cove and Newtonhill and the surrounding areas. I strongly support the petition.”

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for North East region. Image: Supplied.

Liam Kerr, Tory MSP for the North East region, who launched the petition, welcomed the support it has received so far.

He added: “For too long, the Scottish Government has derailed the views of our communities in favour of the central belt which has seen new stations open and former ones brought back to life.

“I’m determined to make sure the north-east has a voice for rail infrastructure and I’m extremely grateful for the number of signatures gathered so far.

“It’s vital these plans are put in place to enhance job, education and leisure benefits and to cope with the substantial increase in population to the south of Aberdeen who often have no option but to use their car for travel.”

Further up the coast, a campaign to reopen Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links was awarded a major funding boost last year. 

What does Transport Scotland say?

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “Although new railway stations at Cove and Newtonhill do not feature in the Scottish Government’s current investment programme, we are committed to on-going improvements to rail services and connectivity.

“Projects will be considered subject to the Scottish Government’s investment priorities for the strategic transport network, a robust business case, affordability and other competing proposals.

“Nestrans received funding from Transport Scotland’s Local Rail Development Fund to undertake a transport appraisal which examines all transport modes to determine the most appropriate solutions to the travel corridor between Laurencekirk and Aberdeen.

“The appraisal is considering a number of options, including stations at Cove and Newtonhill. The appraisal is still ongoing and no final conclusion has been made at this time.”

The petition can be signed, here. 

More from Scottish politics

The projects aim to meet the needs of those most at risk of social isolation (PA)
Scottish Government funding for organisations tackling social isolation
Sir Keir Starmer has said a future Labour government would not reverse the two-child cap. Image: PA
Aberdeen families some of worst hit by two-child benefit cap - see how your…
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity sees 'worrying' rise in demand for school uniforms as cost of living…
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Peek inside HMP Grampian as new in-cell landlines rolled out for inmates
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn says early shut down of North Sea would risk moving jobs abroad
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probe into SNP widens as top cop defends forensic tent in Nicola Sturgeon's…
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Short term lets: Disaster looms for Highland tourism as it emerges thousands are still…
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf 'sorry' for government's failure to meet A9 timetable
A train passing Cove, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf calls for uncertainty to end around north-east carbon capture scheme
SNP MSP Shona Robison
Shona Robison branded 'cold fish' in SNP minister's leaked WhatsApps