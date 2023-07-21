‘Dreams do come true’: Aberdeen teen dancer takes home gold at Dance World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dreams do come true’: Aberdeen teen dancer takes home gold at Dance World Cup

An Aberdeen dancer is celebrating after achieving her dreams at the Dance World Cup in Portugal.

By Shanay Taylor

Daisy King, 18, who has been competing since the mere age of three, secured a gold medal overseas competing in the Dance World Cup.

Taking to the stage in Braga, Portugal, the young dancer, Daisy King, claimed a win in all four categories she competed in.

She competed alongside her team at the McKechnie School of Dance and performing arts in Grangemouth, which is run by Nadine McKenzie Judge.

Taking part in four dances, Ms King claimed fourth place for both her solo routine and small group song and dance, as well as achieving gold and bronze medals in two other group categories.

It was the former Harlaw Academy pupil’s last chance to compete before she starts full-time musical theatre school in England next year.

Daisy King wins bronze and gold medals. Image: Fiona Macdonald.
Daisy King wins bronze and gold medals. Image: Fiona Macdonald.

‘It was a dream come true’

The Dance World Cup is the second largest competition in the world after the Olympics.

This year saw 62 countries take part with talent from every corner of the world. Ms King won a bronze and gold medal while competing with her team.

She said: “You never go in expecting to become a world champion. We didn’t think we would come first at all.

“It’s incredible having that moment by yourself, but when you’re having a moment like that with your team, you think about everything which led up to it.”

This was her first year doing a solo

Despite being quite anxious to perform her solo routine, as she was the youngest in her category, Ms King says it is the dance she is most proud of.

“This was my first year doing a solo, so it was a lot more intimidating when there is less of you on stage,” she added.

“There is nowhere to hide, there’s no room for error. But, to come fourth in that section was incredible. You are competing against three-time world champions who are already in full-time training.

“I would have been happy anyway. It’s one of these things that you go in with the excitement of being lucky enough to experience.”

‘My 12 year old self wouldn’t believe me if I told her’

While in Portugal, Ms King got to tick a few things off her bucket list as the world champion got to perform in the gala.

“There’s the gala which was a really incredible experience for me. I’ve always wanted to perform in the gala,” she said.

Only dancers who have achieved a gold medal can perform in the prestigious gala, put on for patrons and members of the dance committee.

Daisy King previously performing. Image: Fiona Macdonald.
Daisy King previously performing. Image: Fiona Macdonald.

“It’s always been my dream to perform in the gala. It was so great to dance again in the most beautiful theatre,” she said.

“A little part of me feels that my 12 year old self wouldn’t believe me if I told her. Knowing that was the happiest way I could have ended my competing career before I move on and see what’s next is really amazing.”

Ms King’s grandfather was her biggest cheerleader

Incredibly proud mum, Fiona Macdonald, looks back on the last year.

She said: “I’m delighted for Daisy’s achievements but I’m more proud of her determination.

“It’s been a tough year with the constant travelling as well as working and we lost my dad who was her biggest cheerleader at the start of June.”

Daisy and team competing last year.
Daisy and team competing last year.

