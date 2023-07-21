‘Dreams do come true’: Aberdeen teen dancer takes home gold at Dance World Cup

Daisy King, 18, who has been competing since the mere age of three, secured a gold medal overseas competing in the Dance World Cup.

Taking to the stage in Braga, Portugal, the young dancer, Daisy King, claimed a win in all four categories she competed in.

She competed alongside her team at the McKechnie School of Dance and performing arts in Grangemouth, which is run by Nadine McKenzie Judge.

Taking part in four dances, Ms King claimed fourth place for both her solo routine and small group song and dance, as well as achieving gold and bronze medals in two other group categories.

It was the former Harlaw Academy pupil’s last chance to compete before she starts full-time musical theatre school in England next year.

‘It was a dream come true’

The Dance World Cup is the second largest competition in the world after the Olympics.

This year saw 62 countries take part with talent from every corner of the world. Ms King won a bronze and gold medal while competing with her team.

She said: “You never go in expecting to become a world champion. We didn’t think we would come first at all.

“It’s incredible having that moment by yourself, but when you’re having a moment like that with your team, you think about everything which led up to it.”

This was her first year doing a solo

Despite being quite anxious to perform her solo routine, as she was the youngest in her category, Ms King says it is the dance she is most proud of.

“This was my first year doing a solo, so it was a lot more intimidating when there is less of you on stage,” she added.

“There is nowhere to hide, there’s no room for error. But, to come fourth in that section was incredible. You are competing against three-time world champions who are already in full-time training.

“I would have been happy anyway. It’s one of these things that you go in with the excitement of being lucky enough to experience.”

‘My 12 year old self wouldn’t believe me if I told her’

While in Portugal, Ms King got to tick a few things off her bucket list as the world champion got to perform in the gala.

“There’s the gala which was a really incredible experience for me. I’ve always wanted to perform in the gala,” she said.

Only dancers who have achieved a gold medal can perform in the prestigious gala, put on for patrons and members of the dance committee.

“It’s always been my dream to perform in the gala. It was so great to dance again in the most beautiful theatre,” she said.

“A little part of me feels that my 12 year old self wouldn’t believe me if I told her. Knowing that was the happiest way I could have ended my competing career before I move on and see what’s next is really amazing.”

Ms King’s grandfather was her biggest cheerleader

Incredibly proud mum, Fiona Macdonald, looks back on the last year.

She said: “I’m delighted for Daisy’s achievements but I’m more proud of her determination.

“It’s been a tough year with the constant travelling as well as working and we lost my dad who was her biggest cheerleader at the start of June.”