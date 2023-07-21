A96 Elgin pavement improvements meant to last six weeks still ongoing four months later

Works to improve walking routes through Elgin that were expected to take only six weeks to complete are still ongoing four months later.

Works started on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road east of the town centre in March.

At the time, Amey said the first phase of the project was already underway between the Moycroft roundabout and the Reiket Lane roundabout.

This included widening the pavement between Pinefield Parade and Reiket Lane.

There were also plans to create a new footway within the existing grass verge between Linkwood Way and the Reiket Lane roundabout, as well as carriageway surfacing works at Pinefield Parade and Linkwood Way.

The area is continuously busy with traffic, and larger vehicles like HGVs are often spotted using the major road.

These works are hoped to make active travel, such as walking and cycling, easier and safer for Elgin residents.

It was originally expected to take workers six weeks to complete. However, almost four months later the £500,000 improvements are still ongoing.

Drivers can still use the A96, however, the traffic cones and temporary signs are still in place.

Work has begun on some of the pavements and crossings, meaning people cannot use them as they are cordoned off.

Amey has been approached for a comment.