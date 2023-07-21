A96 Elgin pavement improvements meant to last six weeks still ongoing four months later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

A96 Elgin pavement improvements meant to last six weeks still ongoing four months later

Works started on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road east of the town centre in March.

By Lauren Taylor
Roadworks on A96 have been ongoing for weeks. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.
Roadworks on A96 have been ongoing for weeks. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

Works to improve walking routes through Elgin that were expected to take only six weeks to complete are still ongoing four months later.

Works started on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road east of the town centre in March.

At the time, Amey said the first phase of the project was already underway between the Moycroft roundabout and the Reiket Lane roundabout.

This included widening the pavement between Pinefield Parade and Reiket Lane.

There were also plans to create a new footway within the existing grass verge between Linkwood Way and the Reiket Lane roundabout, as well as carriageway surfacing works at Pinefield Parade and Linkwood Way.

The area is continuously busy with traffic, and larger vehicles like HGVs are often spotted using the major road.

Cars on road, with new pavement being built.
Works have begun on widening pavements and creating footpaths. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

These works are hoped to make active travel, such as walking and cycling, easier and safer for Elgin residents.

It was originally expected to take workers six weeks to complete. However, almost four months later the £500,000 improvements are still ongoing.

Drivers can still use the A96, however, the traffic cones and temporary signs are still in place.

Traffic cones have been left on the busy main road. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

Work has begun on some of the pavements and crossings, meaning people cannot use them as they are cordoned off.

This crossing has been cordoned off to the public. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.

Amey has been approached for a comment.

More from Moray

A ceremony to unveil the final stone was held yesterday. Image: Moray Council.
Final stone commemorating Moray's historic connection with Duke of Edinburgh Award unveiled
Alana Shiach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From dog walking to working front of house at Threaplands - here is the…
New plants have been stolen from the pet cemetery.
Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery
Oldmills owner told to clean up the site in Elgin.
Confusion over order to clear up historic Elgin mill site
St Leonards Church in Forres.
Antiques in the Attic? Forres residents urged to have their hidden treasures appraised at…
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is driving the new town centres taskforce.
New job created as Moray's Town Centre Task Force starts to take shape
Exterior of front doors of Elgin Town Hall.
Search begins for design team to draw up ambitious refurbishment and expansion of Elgin…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man amassed thousands of indecent images of children over a decade out of 'nosiness'
RNLI Buckie Lifeboat out at sea. Image: RNLI/Nigel Millard.
Buckie lifeboat comes to aid of seasick family adrift off the Moray coast
Moray teacher struck off for shouting at pupils. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Maths teacher who prompted 'lockdown' of Moray high school struck off