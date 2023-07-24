Rights campaigner punched in face at Women Won’t Wheesht event in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire
The incident took place at Duthie Park. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The incident took place at Duthie Park. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Rights campaigner punched in face at Women Won’t Wheesht event in Aberdeen

A person has been given a fixed penalty notice in connection with the incident.

By Shanay Taylor

A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face at a Women Won’t Wheesht (WWW) event in Aberdeen at the weekend.

Women’s rights advocate Julie Marshall said she was “shaken” following the event in Duthie Park.

A 26-year-old person has since been given a recorded police warning in connection with the incident.

Ms Marshall said she was punched in the face twice before being hit in the arm by a trans rights activist.

Neither police, nor WWW confirmed the gender of the person who is said to have carried out the attack, or the person who is said to have stolen a banner from the event.

Ms Marshall has said how “shaken” she still is after the ordeal which took place in Duthie Park.

She was at the event as part of the WWW campaign group that was set up to support female rights.

Supporters of the For Women Scotland and the Scottish Feminist Network take part in a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.

Members of the group who were there on the day have revealed how “terrifying” the incident was.

‘We were all shocked that this had happened’

Caroline McAllister, a spokeswoman and organiser for the campaign group said: “I know Julie is really upset.

“She didn’t have a decent sleep, partly because of the trauma and the injuries she has suffered.

“I was beside Julie when they swung round and attacked her. She was punched just above her right eye and her right arm is swollen and really sore.”

This is the first time the campaign group has experienced any physical violence like this, during a planned event.

Taking to social media to share her experience, she wrote: “I am still travelling home from Aberdeen I am in the car in a great deal of pain, my arm neck and eye.

“The person who punched me twice ran over to us from about 500 yards.

“They stole our big WWW sign. As I tried to get it back he swung round with both hands, holding the sign.”

A police warning has been issued

Police confirmed a 26-year-old person had been arrested.

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday July 23, officers were in attendance during an organised protest in the Duthie Park area of Aberdeen.

“We were made aware of an assault of a 54-year-old woman during the event and an individual, aged 26, has received a recorded police warning in connection with the incident.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the protest later ended with no further issues.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tasha and Jovita on the boat together.
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust helps two Aberdeenshire survivors to 'breathe again'
Angus Milligan, left, and Emily Drouet
Family of tragic Aberdeen teenager Emily Drouet sue her abuser in landmark case
A computer-generated image of one of the Cairn Collection bungalows.
London-listed investment trust pumps £1.65 million into luxury homes in Aberdeenshire
The site of the proposed Ellon church hall along with an artist impression of what it could look like
Christian group wants to build new church at Ellon industrial estate
The substation will almost be the entire size of Inverbervie. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Graphics show the true scale of SSEN's planned substation as engineers rethink Fiddes site
Paul John McCallum leapt from the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court upon hearing he was sentenced to a period of custody. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man leaps from dock and runs out of courtroom after hearing he's going to…
In memory of Pennan's true 'local hero' Baden Gibson.
A Place to Remember Baden Gibson: Pennan harbour's true 'Local Hero'
University of Aberdeen to make debut in University Challenge. Image: University of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen University to go head-to-head with Birmingham on tonight's University Challenge
Cars going through a restricted road due to roadworks.
Resurfacing work gets started on Aberdeen's busy Auchmill Road
The granite building has been unoccupied for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Confirmed: Aberdeen Grammar School FP Club to become flats years after rates row