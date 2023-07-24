Rights campaigner punched in face at Women Won’t Wheesht event in Aberdeen

A 54-year-old woman was punched in the face at a Women Won’t Wheesht (WWW) event in Aberdeen at the weekend.

Women’s rights advocate Julie Marshall said she was “shaken” following the event in Duthie Park.

A 26-year-old person has since been given a recorded police warning in connection with the incident.

Ms Marshall said she was punched in the face twice before being hit in the arm by a trans rights activist.

Neither police, nor WWW confirmed the gender of the person who is said to have carried out the attack, or the person who is said to have stolen a banner from the event.

Ms Marshall has said how “shaken” she still is after the ordeal which took place in Duthie Park.

She was at the event as part of the WWW campaign group that was set up to support female rights.

Members of the group who were there on the day have revealed how “terrifying” the incident was.

‘We were all shocked that this had happened’

Caroline McAllister, a spokeswoman and organiser for the campaign group said: “I know Julie is really upset.

“She didn’t have a decent sleep, partly because of the trauma and the injuries she has suffered.

“I was beside Julie when they swung round and attacked her. She was punched just above her right eye and her right arm is swollen and really sore.”

This is the first time the campaign group has experienced any physical violence like this, during a planned event.

Taking to social media to share her experience, she wrote: “I am still travelling home from Aberdeen I am in the car in a great deal of pain, my arm neck and eye.

“The person who punched me twice ran over to us from about 500 yards.

“They stole our big WWW sign. As I tried to get it back he swung round with both hands, holding the sign.”

A police warning has been issued

Police confirmed a 26-year-old person had been arrested.

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday July 23, officers were in attendance during an organised protest in the Duthie Park area of Aberdeen.

“We were made aware of an assault of a 54-year-old woman during the event and an individual, aged 26, has received a recorded police warning in connection with the incident.

“There were no reports of any injuries and the protest later ended with no further issues.”