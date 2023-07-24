Ex-Ross County forward Calum Frame makes two-year move to Forres Mechanics

Former Ross County striker Calum Frame has signed for Highland League club Forres Mechanics on a two-year deal.

The 17-year-old has agreed a contract at Mosset Park, which is pending SFA approval, after impressing this month as a trialist, scoring three goals in as many games.

A statement from Forres said: “Welcome to the club Calum, we hope to see more goals in our new Chocolate and Gold Hoops!”

This news comes just a week after Forres captain Martin Groat announced he was leaving the club after opting to take a break from football.

Meanwhile, Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald signed ex-Caley Thistle youth goalkeeper Danny Gillan.

The 18-year-old’s sole senior appearance was when he came off the bench for ICT’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Hamilton last term.