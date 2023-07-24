Ex-Ross County forward Calum Frame makes two-year move to Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Ross County forward Calum Frame makes two-year move to Forres Mechanics

The 17-year-old has hit the net three times as a trialist for the Can-Cans, while Brora Rangers snap up former Caley Jags goalkeeper.

By Paul Chalk
Highland League club Forres Mechanics have signed striker Calum Frame, who is pictured with manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Forres Mechanics FC
Former Ross County striker Calum Frame has signed for Highland League club Forres Mechanics on a two-year deal.

The 17-year-old has agreed a contract at Mosset Park, which is pending SFA approval, after impressing this month as a trialist, scoring three goals in as many games.

A statement from Forres said: “Welcome to the club Calum, we hope to see more goals in our new Chocolate and Gold Hoops!”

This news comes just a week after Forres captain Martin Groat announced he was leaving the club after opting to take a break from football.

Meanwhile, Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald signed ex-Caley Thistle youth goalkeeper Danny Gillan.

The 18-year-old’s sole senior appearance was when he came off the bench for ICT’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Hamilton last term.

