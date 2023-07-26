Bikers threw liquid over vehicle in Peterhead prison car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bikers threw liquid over vehicle in Peterhead prison car park

No one was injured during the incident, but two cars sustained minor damage.

By Louise Glen
The outside of the HMP and YOI Grampian
The incident happened in the car park of HMP and YOI Grampian, Peterhead in the car park. Image: Darrell Benns.

An attack on a vehicle in the HMP Grampian prison car park in Peterhead is being investigated by police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two cars were damaged in a deliberate attack in the car park of HMP and YOI Grampian on Wednesday July 26.

Around 12.35 pm, two people riding a dark-coloured motorbike were seen to approach the vehicles and then throw a liquid over a car before driving off in the direction of South Road, Peterhead.

Attack in car park of Peterhead prison

No one was injured following the incident, but two cars sustained minor damage.

Officers are viewing CCTV and making local inquiries.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing, and one was wearing a white crash helmet.

Grampian prison where the attack took place.
The prison car park at HMP Grampian. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper, Ellon CID, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the prison who may have seen the incident take place or the two people on the motorbike drive off.

“They sped out of the area so may have been caught on the dash-cam of passing motorists.

He added: “If you have footage that may assist our investigation or indeed any details that could help our enquiries, then please call officer via 101 and quote reference number 1459 of Wednesday  July 26.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

