Fancy a pint in the park? No 10’s Botanic Garden WILL return this weekend

A much-anticipated marquee will return to Queen’s Terrace Gardens this weekend.

No 10’s Botanic Garden will finally open this weekend after a two-year battle for approval.

In June, the McGinty’s Group was given the go-ahead to reopen the jobs-boosting summer marquee.

More than 240 residents shared support of the plan, with many saying it could “bring life” to the west end and more people to the city centre.

And now, the park has been a hive of activity as staff prepare to reopen the venue to eager punters on Friday.

What to expect when the marquee reopens?

The marquee has now been set up in the park and staff could be seen carrying chairs, tables and parasols throughout the afternoon.

The Botanic Garden will make its grand return on Friday evening giving customers the chance to enjoy a refreshing pint in the sun, with temperatures predicted to hit 16 degrees.

While it is thought the rest of the weekend will be wet and overcast, the already-popular marquee will provide shelter and still draw people in.

The marquee is full of tables and there will be a handful of outdoor tables available for walk-ins.

After the first weekend, it will be open from Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 10pm for drinks only.

But over the weekend, the venue will be open from noon until 10pm serving food and drinks to customers.

The Botanic Garden’s food and drink menu is still yet to be revealed.

Tables can now be booked online.