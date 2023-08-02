Fancy a pint in the park? No 10’s Botanic Garden WILL return this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fancy a pint in the park? No 10’s Botanic Garden WILL return this weekend

Queen's Terrace Gardens has been a hive of activity as staff prepare to reopen the Botanic Garden.

By Lauren Taylor
Preparations are under way to reopen a much-anticipated marquee this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Preparations are under way to reopen a much-anticipated marquee this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

A much-anticipated marquee will return to Queen’s Terrace Gardens this weekend.

No 10’s Botanic Garden will finally open this weekend after a two-year battle for approval.

In June, the McGinty’s Group was given the go-ahead to reopen the jobs-boosting summer marquee.

More than 240 residents shared support of the plan, with many saying it could “bring life” to the west end and more people to the city centre.

Preparations are under way for opening weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

And now, the park has been a hive of activity as staff prepare to reopen the venue to eager punters on Friday.

What to expect when the marquee reopens?

The marquee has now been set up in the park and staff could be seen carrying chairs, tables and parasols throughout the afternoon.

The Botanic Garden will make its grand return on Friday evening giving customers the chance to enjoy a refreshing pint in the sun, with temperatures predicted to hit 16 degrees.

Staff have been busy setting up tables and chairs, and decorating the much-anticipated venue. Image: DC Thomson.

While it is thought the rest of the weekend will be wet and overcast, the already-popular marquee will provide shelter and still draw people in.

The marquee is full of tables and there will be a handful of outdoor tables available for walk-ins.

After the first weekend, it will be open from Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 10pm for drinks only.

Customers will be able to enjoy a refreshing drink in the public garden. Image: DC Thomson.

But over the weekend, the venue will be open from noon until 10pm serving food and drinks to customers.

The Botanic Garden’s food and drink menu is still yet to be revealed.

Tables can now be booked online.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robbie Shepherd has died. He wrote a column for the Press and Journal for 30 years.
Heartfelt video shows Robbie Shepherd's love for the north-east as he sings The Northern…
Martin Greig and Marc Langford campaigned to stop the telecoms mast on Cromwell Road. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Scottish Government overrules council's decision to reject 'intrusive' 55ft phone mast in Aberdeen's west…
A witness in the trial of photographer Simon 'Sid' Scott claims he sexually assaulted her at his home in George Street in 2008. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
'I ran all the way home': Woman claims she woke to find Aberdeen photographer…
Grampian Truck Show at the Thainstone Centre. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Boisterous banter' boils over as haulage heavyweights clash at Grampian Truck Show
Robbie Shepherd wrote a column for 30 years.
The first, and last Doric column in the Press and Journal by Robbie Shepherd
Judges had a "blooming" good time looking at Aberdeen's blossoming floral displays. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Britain in Bloom: Judges tour Aberdeen's bright and beautiful city parks
Cheyenne the horse
'Disturbing' assault on one-eyed horse at Aberdeenshire animal sanctuary
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 63, dies on roadside near Udny Station after being found collapsed next to…
Police outside the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen
Man arrested following disturbance at the Balaclava Bar in Aberdeen
Robbie Shepherd has died.
Legendary broadcaster, compere and Doric doyen Robbie Shepherd dies at 87