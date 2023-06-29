‘We need any help we can get’: No 10 marquee to return to Aberdeen park in ‘victory for common sense’

An Aberdeen pub kingpin has been given the go-ahead to bring back a jobs-boosting summer marquee – after the council heard heartfelt pleas about the hammering hospitality has taken in recent years.

No 10’s Botanic Garden will soon operate from Queen’s Terrace Gardens again after almost two years of bosses fighting to bring it back.

The McGinty’s Group previously struck a deal with the council to use the public green space when Covid placed tough restrictions on food and drink venues.

The firm wanted to bring back the marquee to boost business over the summer due to not having a garden space of their own.

Their hopes to bring it back last year were dashed after councillors rejected the plans, but bosses decided to apply again this year with a scaled-back vision.

Despite 249 local people supporting the plans, it was recommended for refusal again just last week due to concerns for the surrounding trees and loss of green space.

Mr Henderson, flanked by an army of backers, arrived at the Town House to plead with councillors to support the plans.

Marquee will bring ‘much-needed vibrance’

Holly Greenhalgh, an employee at No 10 who studies in Glasgow, believes the al-fresco facility will bring a “much-needed vibrance” to the community, that cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow already enjoy.

The 22-year-old said: “Granted, the Covid pandemic was an exceptional time…

“While working in the marquee during the safe easing of restrictions in 2020 I witnessed a new and exhilarating thrill to hospitality in Aberdeen – and in this case in an area that has long been empty and lacklustre.

“Customers were enthusiastic about the direction the city was heading in, by finally bringing the indoors outside to vacant and forgotten spaces.

“However, after that summer of 2020, it was disappointing to watch Aberdeen return to its pre-pandemic ways, forgetting about the growth made and ignoring the support and enthusiasm for outdoor hospitality.”

She also stressed that it would give struggling students a hand in paying their rent over the summer months, with 15 jobs expected to be created.

Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cafe Cognito and Cognito a the Cross, also turned out in support of Mr Henderson.

She said: “As a business owner, we really need your support councillors, we really do and I’m here to plead because hospitality has had a really tough five years.

“We have accrued so much debt over the last five years, that we need any opportunity that we can to bring any vibrancy back to Aberdeen.”

They were among several others, including neighbours and local businesses, who implored the council to approve the plans.

‘Councillors listened’ to pleas

Mr Henderson was left elated, and relieved, by the decision to approve his plans and overrule the planning recommendation.

He said: “Obviously I am delighted and I think, at the end of the day, common sense has prevailed.

“What was great was the fact that councillors listened, and it was a unanimous vote against the planner’s recommendation.”

The hospitality chief now says the problem they face is installing the al-fresco facility in time for customers to soak in the summer months.

They will need to apply for a building warrant before they can get the marquee in place, but he hopes they will manage to get their summer pop-up running in place as soon as possible.

He finished: “We all know the city is, a little bit, on its knees just now and we all must do what we can to get it back up.

“That’s businesses working with councillors to make sure things are put on for the overall benefit of the city and not just on the back of one particular bit of planning dogma.

“We will bring people back into the park, making it better for the area, better for the community and better for the city.”