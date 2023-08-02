16-year-old Evie Miles missing from Aberdeen last seen wearing pink trousers

Evie Miles, 16, has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

The teen was last seen in the Holburn Street area at around 1pm on Tuesday, August 1.

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Evie was wearing pink trousers, a grey hooded jumper, and a think grey jacket.

It is believed she may have travelled on public transport elsewhere in Scotland and England.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the missing teen.

Sergeant Emily Hesp said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace Evie, and we are appealing for anyone who has seen Evie or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Have you seen Evie Miles, 16, last seen in the Holburn Street area of Aberdeen around 1 pm on Tuesday 1 August 2023. Call 101, quoting 3427 of 1 Aug if you see her? Posted by Police Scotland North East on Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3427 of August 1, 2023.