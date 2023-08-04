Scottish children attending South Korea scout event moved to hotels due to heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish children attending South Korea scout event moved to hotels due to heat

Groups from across the north and north-east of Scotland are currently out in South Korea for the World Scout Jamboree.

By Ross Hempseed and Ted Hennessey
Scouts at the World Jamboree in South Korea . Image: Highlands, Islands and NE Scotland Unit 3 25th WSJ Korea.
Scouts at the World Jamboree in South Korea . Image: Highlands, Islands and NE Scotland Unit 3 25th WSJ Korea.

Around 200 Scottish scouts will be moved to hotels over the weekend due to the intense heat at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Children attending the event have been forced to move to hotels after some began suffering from heat-related illnesses amid one of the country’s hottest summers.

Temperatures have soared to 35C at the campsite near the south-western town of Buan this week.

More than 40,000 scouts from around the world have gathered with the UK sending one of the largest contingents, including around 200 from Scotland.

Groups from across the north and north-east had been campaigning for years to prepare for the trip to South Korea including from Westhill and Banchory.

Leaders from the Inverurie, Banchory, Ross, Skye & Lochalsh Scout troopers are also in attendance.

Some of the units took to social media to praise the experience but mentioned the “heat” and keeping hydrated.

Jamboree life is great fun. Making new friends and remembering to focus on hydration, heat, hygiene and keeping the bugs under control 🦗

Posted by Highlands, Islands and NE Scotland Unit 3 25th WSJ Korea on Thursday, 3 August 2023

Many children treated for heat-related illnesses.

 

The UK Scout Association said young people and adult volunteers will be moved to hotel accommodation in the country’s capital Seoul over the next two days to help “alleviate the pressure” on the site.

It said in a statement: “We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.

“Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.

“While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

Thousands of British teenagers aged 14 to 17 travelled to South Korea for the 12-day event, which is hosted by a different nation every four years.

At least 108 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses, most of whom have recovered, it was reported on Thursday.

