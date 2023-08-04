Scottish children attending South Korea scout event moved to hotels due to heat

Around 200 Scottish scouts will be moved to hotels over the weekend due to the intense heat at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Children attending the event have been forced to move to hotels after some began suffering from heat-related illnesses amid one of the country’s hottest summers.

Temperatures have soared to 35C at the campsite near the south-western town of Buan this week.

More than 40,000 scouts from around the world have gathered with the UK sending one of the largest contingents, including around 200 from Scotland.

Groups from across the north and north-east had been campaigning for years to prepare for the trip to South Korea including from Westhill and Banchory.

Leaders from the Inverurie, Banchory, Ross, Skye & Lochalsh Scout troopers are also in attendance.

Some of the units took to social media to praise the experience but mentioned the “heat” and keeping hydrated.

Jamboree life is great fun. Making new friends and remembering to focus on hydration, heat, hygiene and keeping the bugs under control 🦗 Posted by Highlands, Islands and NE Scotland Unit 3 25th WSJ Korea on Thursday, 3 August 2023

Many children treated for heat-related illnesses.

The UK Scout Association said young people and adult volunteers will be moved to hotel accommodation in the country’s capital Seoul over the next two days to help “alleviate the pressure” on the site.

It said in a statement: “We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.

“Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.

“While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

Thousands of British teenagers aged 14 to 17 travelled to South Korea for the 12-day event, which is hosted by a different nation every four years.

At least 108 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses, most of whom have recovered, it was reported on Thursday.