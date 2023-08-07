English teen missing for five days may be in Aberdeen

A missing teenager from England may have travelled to Aberdeen, police believe.

Dominic Willis, 16, from Telford, was last seen on Wednesday, August 2.

Officers believe the teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen since then and are asking the public for help.

Dominic is described as 5ft 7ins, white, with show brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and red trainers.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen Dominic since this time or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20230804-3286.”