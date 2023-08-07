Orville Hughes missing from Coatbridge may be in the Aberdeen area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orville Hughes missing from Coatbridge may be in the Aberdeen area

Mr Hughes was last seen on August 1.

By Louise Glen
Orville Hughes is missing from Lanarkshire, but is believed to be in the Aberdeen area.
Orville Hughes is missing from Lanarkshire, but is believed to be in the Aberdeen area. Image: Police Scotland.

A man who has been missing for six days may be in the Aberdeen area.

Orville Hughes, 42, was last seen in Coatbridge on August 1 at 11am and has been missing since.

Police believe he may have travelled north.

The 6ft man, who speaks with an Irish accent, was wearing a black body warmer, trousers, and trainers when he was last seen.

A police spokesman said: “Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a 42-year-old male, who has been reported missing from the Coatbridge area.

Orville Hughe. Image: Police Scotland.

“Orville Hughes was last seen around 11am on 1 August 2023. Police have information to suggest he has travelled to the Aberdeen area.”

Orville Hughes has been missing since last Tuesday

He added: “Orville is around 6ft in height, with grey/ white hair, and he has an Irish accent.

“When last seen he was wearing a black body warmer, black jumper, black trousers, and trainers.”

The spokesman continued: “We would ask Orville to contact us himself to ensure he is safe and well.”

If anyone has seen Orville or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2270 of  August 4.

