Orville Hughes missing from Coatbridge may be in the Aberdeen area

A man who has been missing for six days may be in the Aberdeen area.

Orville Hughes, 42, was last seen in Coatbridge on August 1 at 11am and has been missing since.

Police believe he may have travelled north.

The 6ft man, who speaks with an Irish accent, was wearing a black body warmer, trousers, and trainers when he was last seen.

A police spokesman said: “Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate a 42-year-old male, who has been reported missing from the Coatbridge area.

“Orville Hughes was last seen around 11am on 1 August 2023. Police have information to suggest he has travelled to the Aberdeen area.”

He added: “Orville is around 6ft in height, with grey/ white hair, and he has an Irish accent.

“When last seen he was wearing a black body warmer, black jumper, black trousers, and trainers.”

The spokesman continued: “We would ask Orville to contact us himself to ensure he is safe and well.”

If anyone has seen Orville or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2270 of August 4.