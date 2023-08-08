Aberdeen to Inverness trains cancelled due to car crashing on to line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to Inverness trains cancelled due to car crashing on to line

The disruption is expected to last until 12pm, with the vehicle on its roof.

By Chris Cromar
Car on its roof on railway line.
The car that crashed on to the railway line is on its roof. Image: Network Rail Scotland.

Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen have been cancelled this morning, due to a car crashing on the line between Huntly and Insch.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident in Aberdeenshire, with lines in both directions currently closed.

Disruption is expected to last until about 12pm today, with Network Rail Scotland working with police through the night to try and move the vehicle, which is on its roof.

ScotRail has managed to source replacement carriages to run between Aberdeen and Inverness, which will call at stations in both directions.

The following services have been cancelled:

  • 5.39am – Dundee to Inverness
  • 5.52am – Inverness to Aberdeen
  • 6.17am – Aberdeen to Inverness
  • 7.01am – Inverness to Aberdeen
  • 8.23am – Aberdeen to Inverness
  • 8.55am – Inverness to Aberdeen
  • 10.10 am – Aberdeen to Inverness
  • 10.56am – Inverness to Aberdeen
  • 11.57am – Aberdeen to Inverness

Posting online, ScotRail said: “We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.”

On Twitter, Network Rail Scotland posted: “A car has crashed on to the railway between Huntly and Insch.

“It’s too close to the rails for us to safely run trains. We’re working with the emergency services to have the vehicle removed so that the line can reopen.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The incident happened on Market Street in the early hours of the morning. Image: DC Thomson.
Man brandished broken bottle at police in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed en route to pick up partner after two bottles of wine
Council house waiting times
North-east council house wait times - how long you could be queuing revealed
Fencing has been removed from the UTG grass area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Temporary fencing removed from grass at Union Terrace Gardens
Fraserburgh RNLI was tasked to a person in the water
Man reported as being in the water near Fraserburgh was trying to rescue seal
The first of three new bus gates has been installed. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
First of three new bus gates installed - but when will fines start?
Public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie were recently vandalised.
Vandalism closes public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie
The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.
Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15
Black Sheep Coffee is in the midst of a takeover spree of Caffe Nero venues as coffee competition heats up.
Union Street caught in coffee war crossfire as Black Sheep targets Caffe Nero branches
Leon Grant, left, wants to buy and demolish the derelict property where Jill Barclay was murdered.
'She was the light in a dark room': Murdered Jill Barclay's partner to set…

Conversation