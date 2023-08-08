Aberdeen to Inverness trains cancelled due to car crashing on to line

Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen have been cancelled this morning, due to a car crashing on the line between Huntly and Insch.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident in Aberdeenshire, with lines in both directions currently closed.

Disruption is expected to last until about 12pm today, with Network Rail Scotland working with police through the night to try and move the vehicle, which is on its roof.

ScotRail has managed to source replacement carriages to run between Aberdeen and Inverness, which will call at stations in both directions.

NEW: We're unable to run trains between Huntly & Inverurie for now due to a car on the railway line. Buses are replacing our Aberdeen – Inverness services in both directions. We're still able to run local Inverurie-Montrose trains as normal. ^Angus https://t.co/Rg6mDuIblZ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 8, 2023

The following services have been cancelled:

5.39am – Dundee to Inverness

5.52am – Inverness to Aberdeen

6.17am – Aberdeen to Inverness

7.01am – Inverness to Aberdeen

8.23am – Aberdeen to Inverness

8.55am – Inverness to Aberdeen

10.10 am – Aberdeen to Inverness

10.56am – Inverness to Aberdeen

11.57am – Aberdeen to Inverness

Posting online, ScotRail said: “We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.”

On Twitter, Network Rail Scotland posted: “A car has crashed on to the railway between Huntly and Insch.

“It’s too close to the rails for us to safely run trains. We’re working with the emergency services to have the vehicle removed so that the line can reopen.”