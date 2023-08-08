Half-bred ewe lambs to £440 at Quoybrae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Half-bred ewe lambs to £440 at Quoybrae

Aberdeen and Northern Marts held its annual show and sale of North Country Cheviot and Half-bred lambs.

By Katrina Macarthur
Champion pen of 20 Half-bred ewe lambs and the winner of the Harry S Sleigh Perpetual Trophy was from Sutherland, Overton.
Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 4,314 prime and store lambs through its Quoybrae Centre on Monday which included the annual show and sale of North Country Cheviots and Half-breds.

Averages across most of the breed sections were up on the year, particularly for the 397 cross ewe lambs, cashing in at at £119.43 and up £29.14 on the 2022, with a top of £210 for Texel crosses from Balnahard, Harpsdale.

The 310 North Country Cheviot ewe lambs levelled at £127.84 (+£14.57) and sold to £220 from 8 Murrayfield, Castletown, while the 767 Half-bred ewe lambs topped the day’s trade at £440 from Aimster, Thurso.

They cashed in at £155.21, back £11.12 on the year.

Amongst the wedder lambs, the 71 Half-breds averaged £105.43, a rise of £19.47 on the year, to a top of £118 from Tain, Castletown, while 238 North Country Cheviots levelled at £69.27, back £4.80, selling to £81 from Tormore, Dunbeath.

Meanwhile, the 2,443 cross lambs levelled at £84.17, back just £3 on the year, and reaching £127 for Texels from Balnahard, Harpsdale.

In the show, sponsored by DR Alexander and Son, and judged by Louise Coghill from Skinnet, Halkirk, the champion pen of 20 Half-bred ewe lambs and winner of the Harry S Sleigh Perpetual Trophy was awarded to J Sutherland, Overton, Clyth.

They later sold for £180 per head to Jim Stirling, Greenfield, Cuminestown, Turriff.

Ms Coghill purchased her champion single in the North Country Cheviot section from W Campbell, Naver House, for £300.

In the D R Alexander & Son sponsored show and sale of ewe lambs champion single in the half-bred section judged by Louise Coghill Skinnet Halkirk was from A Miller & Sons, Aimster, Thurso.

The champion pen of 10 North Country Cheviot ewe lambs was won by AG Simpson, Cairnside, which later made £210 to Morrison and Mustard, Hillhead, Birnie, Elgin.

W&G Coghill, Balnahard, Halkirk, won the champion single in the any other breed for a Suffolk cross, purchased for £210 by Ronnie Wilkie, Tillyboy, Echt.

Mr Wilkie also forked out £140 per head for the champion pen of 10 Suffolk crosses from the same home.

Prize list

Single Half-bred ewe lamb – 1, A Miller & Sons, Aimster, Thurso £440; 2, F Anderson, Osclay, Wick £155; 3, J Sutherland, Overton, Mid Clyth £420. Pen 10 Half-bred ewe lambs – 1, J Sutherland, Overton, Mid Clyth £180; 2, A Miller & Sons, Aimster, Thurso £185; 3, D Coghill, Tofts of Tain, Castletown £170. Pen of 20 Half-bred ewe lambs – 1, MG & A Shearer, Lythmore, Bridge of Westfield £165. Single NCC ewe lamb – 1, W Campbell, Naver House, Thurso £300; 2, C Forbes, 19 Mowat Place, Lybster £130; 3, A G Simpson, Cairnside, Watten £250. Pen 10 NCC ewe lambs – 1, AG Simpson, Cairnside £210; 2, J S Baillie & Co, Sebay £170; 3, J S Baillie & Co, Sebay £150. Single other breed ewe lamb – 1, W & G Coghill, Balnahard, Harpsdale £210; 2, W & G Coghill, Balnahard, Harpsdale £172. Pen 10 AOB ewe lambs – 1,W & G Coghill, Balnahard, Harpsdale £140; 2, Dunbeath Farms, Tormore, Dunbeath £142; 3, RW Innes, Stirkoke Mains, Wick £122

Leading prices

Ewe lambs: HB – Overton, Mid-Clyth £420, Aimster £300, Lythmore £250. NCC- Cairnside, 36 Oldhall £250, Naver House, Cairnside £240; Wester Dunnet £210, Tormore £175. TexX – Balnahard £172, Tofts of Tain £155, Plocan £148, Cairnside, Milton Halkirk £130. Plocan £125. SuffX – Granton Mains £150, Dunbeath Farms £142, Hunster £135, Bardnaclavan, Granton Mains £140, Stirkoke £122; Winless Mains £113. ChevMule- East End, John O Groats £152. Store lambs: BelX – Balnahard, Harpsdale £117, Scrabster House £94. Inkstack £89. HB – Osclay, Wick £116, Hunster £110, Overton, Tain £109. SufX – Milton £112 £108, Dunbeath Farms £96.50, Gerston, Winless Mains £92, Tormore £91, Kirkfield £86.50, Stirkoke £85.50. Tex – Achaguie Farm £100, Leen South Keiss £88, Fairview £78. Chev – Castle Heather, Smerlie £90, Scrabster House £78. BluTexel – Larkins, Upper Lybster £85. NCC – 19 Mowat Place £80, Buldoo £78, Damside £73.50. Mule – Fairview £76. Prime lambs – Cont – Upper Lybster £122, Myrelandhorn 248.9p; Tex- West Watten £120, Hillhead 268.2p; BelX  – Hillhead £120, 272.7p; TexX – Myrelandhorn £118.50, West Watten 257.8p; Sufx- Winless Mains £118, Myrelandhorn, West Watten 250p; Suf – Myrelandhorn £117.50, Slickly, Lyth 252.3p; ContX – Kirkfield, Castletown £117, Castle Heather 251.1p.

 

