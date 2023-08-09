Adopt, don’t shop: Scottish SPCA appeals for cat lovers to help as Drumoak centre reaches nears-capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adopt, don’t shop: Scottish SPCA appeals for cat lovers to help as Drumoak centre reaches nears-capacity

The charity's rehoming centre at Drumoak is nearing its capacity for cats, and is urging people to consider rehoming instead of buying a kitten.

By Isla Fletcher
Scottish SPCA appeals for home for cats
Errol is just one of the 132 cats at the Scottish SPCA's Drumoak Centre looking for a forever home. Image: Scottish SPCA.

An animal charity is urging cat-lovers in the north-east to adopt, not shop.

The Scottish SPCA’s rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak is nearing its capacity for cats, and is urgently appealing for animal lovers to consider rehoming one instead of buying a kitten.

The number of cats in the charity’s care has soared by 58% so far this year – with 465 more cats than 2022 already.

In Aberdeenshire, 132 cats have arrived so far compared to 112 in 2022.

Overall, animals being handed into the Scottish SPCA has quadrupled in the last year.

Jacqueline McEwen, manager of the centre, said, “We are seeing a rise in cats coming into our care and we’d love anyone thinking about welcoming a cat into their home to consider rescuing an animal.

“We have such a variation of breeds, temperaments and ages that we’re confident we have a cat to suit most families.

“We’d also like to encourage anyone thinking about buying a kitten to consider adopting a young adult cat instead. They are just as playful and fun as a kitten, but a little easier to take care of in a lot of ways.”

Thinking of adopting?

Errol, pictured above, is one of the cats at the Aberdeen centre available for re-homing.

He is aged between eight and 10 and although he can be wary at first, staff say he “loved affection” once he gets to know you.

Ms McEwen added: “He has a heart murmur, which doesn’t require medication at the moment but will need monitoring every six months. He is also on dental biscuits for his teeth.

“He would love an adult-only family or one with older children.”

Scottish SPCA appeals for homes for cats
Cats: Jazz and Toby

Meanwhile, Jazz and Toby are looking for a purr-fect home together, which must be indoors only.

Jazz is 16 and Toby is 11.

Toby is on medication for a heart murmur, and staff are keen to find the duo a quiet adult-only home.

Anyone interested in a cat can view and apply via the Scottish SPCA’s website.

If there isn’t a suitable cat at the moment, pop in an application form – some of the animals are still receiving veterinary treatment but might be a match.

Ms McEwen added: “As anyone who has rescued an animal will tell you, these cats will be so grateful for a second chance at a loving home. We’d love to see them all happy and settled with new families as soon as possible.”

Conversation