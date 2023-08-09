Adopt, don’t shop: Scottish SPCA appeals for cat lovers to help as Drumoak centre reaches nears-capacity

An animal charity is urging cat-lovers in the north-east to adopt, not shop.

The Scottish SPCA’s rescue and rehoming centre in Drumoak is nearing its capacity for cats, and is urgently appealing for animal lovers to consider rehoming one instead of buying a kitten.

The number of cats in the charity’s care has soared by 58% so far this year – with 465 more cats than 2022 already.

In Aberdeenshire, 132 cats have arrived so far compared to 112 in 2022.

Overall, animals being handed into the Scottish SPCA has quadrupled in the last year.

Jacqueline McEwen, manager of the centre, said, “We are seeing a rise in cats coming into our care and we’d love anyone thinking about welcoming a cat into their home to consider rescuing an animal.

“We have such a variation of breeds, temperaments and ages that we’re confident we have a cat to suit most families.

“We’d also like to encourage anyone thinking about buying a kitten to consider adopting a young adult cat instead. They are just as playful and fun as a kitten, but a little easier to take care of in a lot of ways.”

Thinking of adopting?

Errol, pictured above, is one of the cats at the Aberdeen centre available for re-homing.

He is aged between eight and 10 and although he can be wary at first, staff say he “loved affection” once he gets to know you.

Ms McEwen added: “He has a heart murmur, which doesn’t require medication at the moment but will need monitoring every six months. He is also on dental biscuits for his teeth.

“He would love an adult-only family or one with older children.”

Meanwhile, Jazz and Toby are looking for a purr-fect home together, which must be indoors only.

Jazz is 16 and Toby is 11.

Toby is on medication for a heart murmur, and staff are keen to find the duo a quiet adult-only home.

Anyone interested in a cat can view and apply via the Scottish SPCA’s website.

If there isn’t a suitable cat at the moment, pop in an application form – some of the animals are still receiving veterinary treatment but might be a match.

Ms McEwen added: “As anyone who has rescued an animal will tell you, these cats will be so grateful for a second chance at a loving home. We’d love to see them all happy and settled with new families as soon as possible.”