Family of Dons-daft dad ask fans to clap in his memory after sudden death

Rob Cowie devoted his life to the club.

By Lottie Hood
Hannah Cowie and her dad Rob Cowie.
Hannah Cowie with her dad named as Rob Cowie on social media. Image: Facebook

The daughter of a faithful Dons fan, Rob Cowie, has asked fellow supporters to share a clap in his memory during the 65th minute of this weekend’s fixture.

Paying tribute to her dad, Elise Cowie is hoping to have him remembered at the next game after he died suddenly at the age of 65.

Named on social media as Rob Cowie, the Dons fan was a proud season ticket holder. He had the same seat in the Richard Donald stand for more than 50 years.

Following his sudden death, his daughter and family have published a tribute and appeal online to try and get a clap for the lifelong fan at the upcoming Celtic game on Sunday.

‘Hopefully, we get a win for dad on Sunday’

Every game day, Ms Cowie said her dad would visit the Pittodrie Bar on King Street before setting off for the game.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “In the evening, he would listen to his radio while reading the red final with a Holsten Pils. His Saturday night mood would depend on whether the Dons won or lost that day.”

After Mr Cowie passed away “very suddenly” at the age of 65, his daughter said the family would like to try and see him remembered this Sunday.

She stated: “He was and will forever be a devoted Aberdeen fan. His life was Aberdeen Football Club.

“We would like to try get a clap for my dad on the 65th minute of the upcoming Celtic game, me and my family are attending the match so it would mean a lot to us and my dad.

“Please share this so we can get this out to as many Dons fans as possible and thank you, hopefully get a win for dad on Sunday.”

Many hoping Mr Cowie gets the clap he deserves

The post has been quickly shared by many people online keen to spread the word for the departed supporter.

Chairman of Aberdeen FC, Dave Cormack, was among those offering his condolences from the “Dons family”.

He stated: “Elise and family, sincere condolences from everyone in the Dons family. I’m sure a sold-out Pittodrie will respond accordingly in the 65th minute this Sunday. May he RIP.”

Others were quick to share their own memories of seeing the Aberdonian at games.

Clark Greenhowe commented: “So sorry to hear about the loss of your dad.

“I have sat the row behind him for years, speak to him every time I was at the games and you and your brother when you were there. Hope he gets the clap he deserves as he was a pure gent.”

Graeme Anderson stated: “One of the nicest guys I have ever had the privilege to work with and consider a friend. Condolences to all the family.”

