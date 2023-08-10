Dig in to tasty deals at Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023

This August, treat yourself to a culinary experience with Aberdeen Restaurant Week, running Monday 7 August – Sunday 20 August 2023. Sample some of the region’s most impressive dishes in beautiful settings and enjoy mouth-watering deals. Check out these top deals on offer during Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August 2023.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Check out this free interactive map to Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Top choices for Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023

The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre

The Terrace overlooking Union Terrace Gardens is the perfect spot to meet with friends and enjoy a light lunch or delicious dinner in the stunning surroundings of His Majesty’s Theatre’s newest space.

A focus on fresh ingredients and seasonal specials offers a range of options from main meals to small plates, perfect for sharing. Every great story starts with a great setting, and the Terrace hopes to see you here soon!

For Aberdeen Restaurant week, the Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre is offering a selection of small plates and house specials at the price points of £10, £15 and £20.

Learn more about The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre today. You can also call 01224 641 122 or email hello@aberdeenperformingarts.com.

The Pinehurst Lodge Hotel

The Pinehurst Lodge Hotel is family run and has been serving customers for over 26 years. Situated in tranquil, private grounds in the Dyce, it is a quaint gem, perfect for all occasions. Being a family business, you get the homely feel from the moment you enter.

Using local suppliers, the menu is vast with a great selection for everyone, including their signature burgers, steaks and footlongs. There are also plenty of gluten free and vegan options and of course, the famous maple and sesame dishes, which are always a talking point.

The whisky lounge is relaxed with Scottish tartan, bagpipes, golf artwork, dim table lamps, huge glass fireplace with local books to ponder and 100 whiskies from all regions for dram lovers! Also available are sixteen handmade cocktails, wine, local beers and all manner of spirits.

Pinehurst Lodge is a home from home and the team want every guest staying or stopping by to feel at home, whenever or for whatever reason.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Pinehust Lodge is offering two courses for £20pp.

Learn more about Pinehust Lodge today. You can also call 01224 722 272 or email info@pinehurstlodge.co.uk.

Mi Amore Italian Restaurant

Mi Amore Italian Restaurant is a traditionally decorated trattoria featuring Italian wall murals and a classic menu. Mi Amore Italian Restaurant takes great pride in offering proven quality Italian food at a reasonable cost in a relaxed atmosphere, located in the heart of the city on Huntly Street in Aberdeen’s West End.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, the restaurant is offering a two course dinner and soft drink for £20pp.

Learn more about Mi Amore Italian Restaurant today. You can also call 01224 639 198 or email Eat@amoreitalianrestaurant.co.uk.

Al Fresco Italian Restaurant

Welcome to Al Fresco, a family-run restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre. With a close net team, Al Fresco Italian Restaurant provides high quality service and great Italian food prepared by highly experienced chefs who produce excellent meals.

There is also a variety of appetising alternatives and daily specials. The kind and attentive team will make you feel at ease and take care of you to the best of their abilities.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Al Fresco Italian Restaurant will offer a dinner menu of two courses for £20pp and a dinner menu of three courses for £25pp.

Learn more about Al Fresco Italian Restaurant today. You can also call 07500 705 431 or email Info@alfresco-aberdeen.com.

Aberdeen Art Gallery Café

Situated in the heart of the city, at Aberdeen Art Gallery Café you can enjoy a warm welcome from the team, whether you are just visiting the café, or exploring the whole gallery. The café prides itself on using fresh, local ingredients to create top quality, mouth-watering meals and home-made cakes. With its beautiful location on the ground floor of the gallery, friendly team and excellent food, you can be sure to enjoy a great lunch.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, come along and enjoy an offering of your choice of quiche, a loaf cake and choice of hot drink for only £15.

Learn more about the Aberdeen Art Gallery Café today. You can also call at 07790 960 765 or email info@aagm.co.uk.

The Pig’s Wings

Comfort food meets restaurant quality at the Pig’s Wings. Burgers, bangers, loaded fries and tasty sides – served up by a friendly, passionate and creative team. This family run business just recently made the leap from takeaway to a casual vibe restaurant, serving local beers, wines and cocktails alongside award-winning food. Big flavours, good times!

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, The Pig’s Wings are offering both a £15 and £25 menu.

Learn more about The Pig’s Wings today. You can also call at 01224 633 777 or email Info@thepigswings.co.uk.

Kohinoor Indian Cuisine

Experience the diverse flavours of India at “The Kohi-Noor”, Aberdeen’s newest eatery! Chas opened the first open- kitchen Indian restaurant in Aberdeen in 1990 at 62 Bridge Street, and that’s where you’ll find it today; right back where he started.

As well as having the old favourites, the menu boasts some impressive new dishes and as you would expect from Chas, healthy, fresh and locally sourced products are used in all his cook-to-order dishes.

From aromatic biryanis to crispy pakoras, savour a wide range of authentic Indian dishes including kebabs, tandoori delights, flavourful curries and a variety of vegetable specialties like bhaji, Sag Aloo, Tarka Dhal, and more.

So, old and new friends welcome back and take a walk back to 1990 – Chas would love to see you all again.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Kohinoor Indian Cuisine will be offering two courses for £15pp or three courses £20pp.

Learn more about Kohinoor Indian Cuisine today. You can also call 01224 580 999 or email Info@kohinooraberdeen.co.uk.

The Spiritualist Aberdeen

The Spiritualist is a far step away from anything ordinary. It’s enticingly elegant with a touch of cool. Located in the centre of Aberdeen, it’s a place to linger on your own any time of day over a paper and coffee; to relax with family and friends over lunch and dinner, or for an evening of cocktails.

For a curious mind, the thrill of something new is a sensation that never grows old. In a world where true revelations are becoming increasingly rare, discovering The Spiritualist for the first time, and experiencing it afresh each time you return, is akin to those moments of extraordinary clarity wherein a door opens, and you step into a fascinating world.

With the recent launch of their new contemporary menu you can expect fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal delights. There is even a touch of theatre and customer interaction with dishes served.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, The Spiritualist Aberdeen is offering two courses for £15pp, three courses for £20pp or three courses and a cocktail for £25.

Learn more about The Spiritualist Aberdeen today. You can also call 01224 587 717 or email Party@thespiritualistaberdeen.co.uk.