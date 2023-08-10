Dig in to tasty deals at Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Dig in to tasty deals at Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023

Grab a bite to remember at this year's Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Family at table in restaurant for Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
Aberdeen Restaurant Week is back with great tastes and deals this August 2023.
Presented by Aberdeen Restaurant Week

This August, treat yourself to a culinary experience with Aberdeen Restaurant Week, running Monday 7 August – Sunday 20 August 2023. Sample some of the region’s most impressive dishes in beautiful settings and enjoy mouth-watering deals. Check out these top deals on offer during Aberdeen Restaurant Week this August 2023.

Check out this free interactive map to Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Top choices for Aberdeen Restaurant Week August 2023

The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre

Image of the Terrace at His Majesty's Theatre.
The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre is the perfect spot for a light lunch or delicious dinner.

The Terrace overlooking Union Terrace Gardens is the perfect spot to meet with friends and enjoy a light lunch or delicious dinner in the stunning surroundings of His Majesty’s Theatre’s newest space.

A focus on fresh ingredients and seasonal specials offers a range of options from main meals to small plates, perfect for sharing. Every great story starts with a great setting, and the Terrace hopes to see you here soon!

For Aberdeen Restaurant week, the Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre is offering a selection of small plates and house specials at the price points of £10, £15 and £20.

Learn more about The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre today. You can also call 01224 641 122 or email hello@aberdeenperformingarts.com. 

The Pinehurst Lodge Hotel

Exterior night shot of the Pinehurst Lodge hotel.
Visit The Pinehurst Lodge, a quaint gem perfect for all occasions.

The Pinehurst Lodge Hotel is family run and has been serving customers for over 26 years. Situated in tranquil, private grounds in the Dyce, it is a quaint gem, perfect for all occasions. Being a family business, you get the homely feel from the moment you enter.

Using local suppliers, the menu is vast with a great selection for everyone, including their signature burgers, steaks and footlongs. There are also plenty of gluten free and vegan options and of course, the famous maple and sesame dishes, which are always a talking point.

The whisky lounge is relaxed with Scottish tartan, bagpipes, golf artwork, dim table lamps, huge glass fireplace with local books to ponder and 100 whiskies from all regions for dram lovers! Also available are sixteen handmade cocktails, wine, local beers and all manner of spirits.

Pinehurst Lodge is a home from home and the team want every guest staying or stopping by to feel at home, whenever or for whatever reason.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Pinehust Lodge is offering two courses for £20pp.

Learn more about Pinehust Lodge today. You can also call 01224 722 272 or email info@pinehurstlodge.co.uk.

Mi Amore Italian Restaurant

A charcuterie board from Mi Amore restaurant in Aberdeen.
Mi Amore Italian Restaurant serves authentic Italian food in a traditionally decorated setting.

Mi Amore Italian Restaurant is a traditionally decorated trattoria featuring Italian wall murals and a classic menu. Mi Amore Italian Restaurant takes great pride in offering proven quality Italian food at a reasonable cost in a relaxed atmosphere, located in the heart of the city on Huntly Street in Aberdeen’s West End.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, the restaurant is offering a two course dinner and soft drink for £20pp.

Learn more about Mi Amore Italian Restaurant today. You can also call 01224 639 198 or email Eat@amoreitalianrestaurant.co.uk. 

Al Fresco Italian Restaurant

Selection of dishes from Al Fresco restaurant.
Al Fresco Italian Restaurant provides high quality service and great Italian food prepared by highly experienced chefs.

Welcome to Al Fresco, a family-run restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre. With a close net team, Al Fresco Italian Restaurant provides high quality service and great Italian food prepared by highly experienced chefs who produce excellent meals.

There is also a variety of appetising alternatives and daily specials. The kind and attentive team will make you feel at ease and take care of you to the best of their abilities.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Al Fresco Italian Restaurant will offer a dinner menu of two courses for £20pp and a dinner menu of three courses for £25pp.

Learn more about Al Fresco Italian Restaurant today. You can also call 07500 705 431 or email Info@alfresco-aberdeen.com.

Aberdeen Art Gallery Café

Interior of Aberdeen Art Gallery Cafe.
Set in a stunning location, Aberdeen Art Gallery Café is a great place to meet and enjoy a mouth-watering meal or home-made cake.

Situated in the heart of the city, at Aberdeen Art Gallery Café you can enjoy a warm welcome from the team, whether you are just visiting the café, or exploring the whole gallery.  The café prides itself on using fresh, local ingredients to create top quality, mouth-watering meals and home-made cakes.  With its beautiful location on the ground floor of the gallery, friendly team and excellent food, you can be sure to enjoy a great lunch.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, come along and enjoy an offering of your choice of quiche, a loaf cake and choice of hot drink for only £15.

Learn more about the Aberdeen Art Gallery Café today. You can also call at 07790 960 765 or email info@aagm.co.uk. 

The Pig’s Wings

Aerial shot of food from the Pig's Wings.
Comfort food meets restaurant quality at the Pig’s Wings in Aberdeen.

Comfort food meets restaurant quality at the Pig’s Wings. Burgers, bangers, loaded fries and tasty sides – served up by a friendly, passionate and creative team. This family run business just recently made the leap from takeaway to a casual vibe restaurant, serving local beers, wines and cocktails alongside award-winning food. Big flavours, good times!

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, The Pig’s Wings are offering both a £15 and £25 menu.

Learn more about The Pig’s Wings today. You can also call at 01224 633 777 or email Info@thepigswings.co.uk.

Kohinoor Indian Cuisine

Interior of Kohinoor Indian Restaurant in Aberdeen.
Kohinoor Indian Restaurant boasts impressive new dishes and stays true to its roots as it returns to Bridge Street in Aberdeen.

Experience the diverse flavours of India at “The Kohi-Noor”, Aberdeen’s newest eatery!  Chas opened the first open- kitchen Indian restaurant in Aberdeen in 1990 at 62 Bridge Street, and that’s where you’ll find it today; right back where he started.

As well as having the old favourites, the menu boasts some impressive new dishes and as you would expect from Chas, healthy, fresh and locally sourced products are used in all his cook-to-order dishes.

From aromatic biryanis to crispy pakoras, savour a wide range of authentic Indian dishes including kebabs, tandoori delights, flavourful curries and a variety of vegetable specialties like bhaji, Sag Aloo, Tarka Dhal, and more.

So, old and new friends welcome back and take a walk back to 1990 – Chas would love to see you all again.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, Kohinoor Indian Cuisine will be offering two courses for £15pp or three courses £20pp.

Learn more about Kohinoor Indian Cuisine today. You can also call 01224 580 999 or email Info@kohinooraberdeen.co.uk.

The Spiritualist Aberdeen

Food from the Spiritualist Aberdeen.
Embrace new sensations and new flavours at the The Spiritualist in Aberdeen.

The Spiritualist is a far step away from anything ordinary. It’s enticingly elegant with a touch of cool. Located in the centre of Aberdeen, it’s a place to linger on your own any time of day over a paper and coffee; to relax with family and friends over lunch and dinner, or for an evening of cocktails.

For a curious mind, the thrill of something new is a sensation that never grows old. In a world where true revelations are becoming increasingly rare, discovering The Spiritualist for the first time, and experiencing it afresh each time you return, is akin to those moments of extraordinary clarity wherein a door opens, and you step into a fascinating world.

With the recent launch of their new contemporary menu you can expect fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal delights. There is even a touch of theatre and customer interaction with dishes served.

For Aberdeen Restaurant Week, The Spiritualist Aberdeen is offering two courses for £15pp, three courses for £20pp or three courses and a cocktail for £25.

Learn more about The Spiritualist Aberdeen today. You can also call 01224 587 717 or email Party@thespiritualistaberdeen.co.uk.

More from Food and Drink

Some of the food available at Resident X during Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Biscoff burger, anyone? Choose from this (and much more) at Resident X this Aberdeen…
The Coffee Apothecary, Udny.
Disloyalty Card: 6 north-east cafes team up for new scheme that rewards unfaithful customers
Domino's will be opening its doors in Dyce next week. Image: Supplied.
Domino's to open in Dyce next week - here's when you can grab a…
Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Expect Scottish food (including butteries) with a twist at The Atrium
Amanda Charles outside her new shop with some of her cookies
A sneak peek inside the first-ever Aberdeen Cookie Cult shop ahead of its opening…
A dish from City Bar and Diner in Aberdeen
Want some fun on the menu? The City Bar and Diner can't be ignored
Tofu Bao Buns at How Bao Now Aberdeen
Biggest bargain of Aberdeen Restaurant Week? How Bao you get booking NOW to find…
Plans for a new, year-round, indoor market in Aberdeen will look to emulate European leaders, like Riga's Central Market, in a drive to lower food mileage. Image: Ben Hendry/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Aberdeen indoor produce market could open within weeks in 'mystery city centre location'
The tagliatelle at Da Vincis, which had a bolognese sauce my wife said was potentially the best she had ever enjoyed. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson
Da Vinci: A bellisimo Italian to try for Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Mac's delivers on perfect pizza and incredible value for money during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
Grab a pizza Aberdeen Restaurant Week action with Mac's mouth-watering menu