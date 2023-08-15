Vodka-glugging van driver sacked after he was stopped while more than five-times the limit

A lorry driver has been sacked by his employer after he was seen drinking from a bottle of vodka before getting behind the wheel of a van.

Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk when he entered a shop and returned with a bottle of vodka, which he took several large mouthfuls of before climbing into his white van and driving off.

The 38-year-old was later found by police drunk on his sofa at home.

When tested Kalczynski was found to be more than five times the drink-drive limit.

His solicitor told the court that his client was fired from his job as a long-haul lorry driver as a result of the incident.

Accused ‘could hardly walk’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that at around 2.50pm on July 15 this year, a witness looked out the window of their home, which overlooked a car park and a convenience store in Portlethen.

“At this time he observed a white van approaching the car park at the shops,” Ms Stewart said.

“He saw the van make a number of attempts to park which raised his suspicions.

“The male was unsteady on his feet, could barely walk and fell backwards onto other parked vehicles.”

Kalczynski was then seen walking into the shop before returning with a bottle of vodka, from which he took several large gulps.

He then got back into the van and drove off.

Police found him ‘highly intoxicated’ on sofa

Another witness saw Kalczynski return to the car park outside his home where he was again seen to stumble towards his front door.

When police arrived they found Kalczynski’s door ajar and entered the property where he was found to be “highly intoxicated” on the sofa.

Upon being breathalysed Kalczynski gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Kalczynski, of Argyll Place, Portlethen, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He also admitted a separate charge from June 14 this year of failing to provide a specimen of breath when requested by police at Kittybrewster Police Station.

‘He has learned a salutary lesson’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client’s marriage had recently ended and he was “struggling with his mental health at the time”.

“He chose not to go to work and he consumed alcohol during the day – he then drove to the shop to buy more alcohol.

“Mr Kalczynski puts his behaviour down to stupidity and unfortunately because of this incident, he finds himself out of work.

“I think he has learned a salutary lesson.”

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified Kalczynski from driving for 20 months, telling Kalczynski he was doing so because “you were about five and a half times the limit”.

“It’s a high reading. And this is also your second offence in a relatively short space of time.”

Fining Kalczynski an additional £400, the sheriff also made him subject to a community payback order with 140 hours of unpaid work.