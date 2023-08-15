Vodka-glugging van driver sacked after he was stopped while more than five-times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vodka-glugging van driver sacked after he was stopped while more than five-times the limit

Krystian Kalczynski was depressed about the end of his marriage so drove to a shop in Portlethen to buy a bottle of vodka.

By David McPhee
Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk but he still got behind the wheel of his white van.
Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk but he still got behind the wheel of his white van.

A lorry driver has been sacked by his employer after he was seen drinking from a bottle of vodka before getting behind the wheel of a van.

Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk when he entered a shop and returned with a bottle of vodka, which he took several large mouthfuls of before climbing into his white van and driving off.

The 38-year-old was later found by police drunk on his sofa at home.

When tested Kalczynski was found to be more than five times the drink-drive limit.

His solicitor told the court that his client was fired from his job as a long-haul lorry driver as a result of the incident.

Accused ‘could hardly walk’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that at around 2.50pm on July 15 this year, a witness looked out the window of their home, which overlooked a car park and a convenience store in Portlethen.

“At this time he observed a white van approaching the car park at the shops,” Ms Stewart said.

“He saw the van make a number of attempts to park which raised his suspicions.

“The male was unsteady on his feet, could barely walk and fell backwards onto other parked vehicles.”

Kalczynski was then seen walking into the shop before returning with a bottle of vodka, from which he took several large gulps.

He then got back into the van and drove off.

Police found him ‘highly intoxicated’ on sofa

Another witness saw Kalczynski return to the car park outside his home where he was again seen to stumble towards his front door.

When police arrived they found Kalczynski’s door ajar and entered the property where he was found to be “highly intoxicated” on the sofa.

Upon being breathalysed Kalczynski gave a reading of 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Kalczynski, of Argyll Place, Portlethen, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He also admitted a separate charge from June 14 this year of failing to provide a specimen of breath when requested by police at Kittybrewster Police Station.

‘He has learned a salutary lesson’

Defence solicitor Stuart Murray told the court that his client’s marriage had recently ended and he was “struggling with his mental health at the time”.

“He chose not to go to work and he consumed alcohol during the day – he then drove to the shop to buy more alcohol.

“Mr Kalczynski puts his behaviour down to stupidity and unfortunately because of this incident, he finds himself out of work.

“I think he has learned a salutary lesson.”

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified Kalczynski from driving for 20 months, telling Kalczynski he was doing so because “you were about five and a half times the limit”.

“It’s a high reading. And this is also your second offence in a relatively short space of time.”

Fining Kalczynski an additional £400, the sheriff also made him subject to a community payback order with 140 hours of unpaid work.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk but he still got behind the wheel of his white van.
Aberdeen GP reveals why you can't get an appointment
Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
Poll: Which Aberdeen Market design do YOU prefer?
Artist's impression of what the refurbished Stonehaven Leisure Centre will look like.
Stonehaven Leisure Centre to close until spring due to refurbishment works
Walker Road Nursery
Children allowed to wander around unsupervised at Aberdeen nursery according to recent report
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
‘They live in cloud cuckoo land’: Readers share fury over city bus gates
Environment Minister Gillian Martin, right, on a visit to Peterhead to discuss new technology being rolled out across the Scottish fishing fleet.
Fishing chiefs mull new Scottish Government proposals for their industry
Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk but he still got behind the wheel of his white van.
Jail for drug dealer dad who asked for time to prepare his daughter for…
Front of Strichen Library.
Fears for future of Strichen Library as it celebrates centenary year
Hazel Nairn
Special diving team to use sonar equipment in search for missing Hazel Nairn
Krystian Kalczynski could barely walk but he still got behind the wheel of his white van.
Former Huntly Citizen of Year and teacher Morag Black dies aged 94